As the saying goes, “everything old is new again.”

Sadly, that’s the case with check fraud, which had become less common with the rise of secure online banking but is suddenly surging across Illinois.

Check fraud, one of the most common forms of identity theft, can result in a criminal wiping out your bank account and tarnishing your credit report. Victims of check fraud are targeted with sophisticated schemes that can involve a legitimate payment request, a blank check stolen from a checkbook, a previously paid or canceled check found in the garbage, or a check placed in the mailbox to pay a bill.

In 2022, at least 23,949 Illinois consumers and businesses fell victim to check fraud according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a bureau of the U.S. Department of Treasury. That’s a whopping 86% increase from 2021, and a 347% increase over the last decade. The average loss per check fraud incident is estimated to be $2,412. These losses can be especially detrimental to families struggling to get by amid high inflation or small businesses seeking stability after years of pandemic-related disruptions.

If you fall victim to check fraud, banks will do all they can to investigate what happened and return your money to you. But as these scams increase in frequency and criminal strategies evolve, the best way to protect your hard-earned money is to take a few simple steps that make it harder for criminals to target your accounts.

Some of these preventative measures entail paying close attention to your checks throughout their entire “life cycle.” They should be ordered from a reputable source, stored in a secure location, filled out properly and completely, and disposed of properly. In addition to safeguarding checks and account information, it’s important to track and monitor your checking accounts regularly.

Nationwide, there has been a significant increase in armed robberies and assaults targeting U.S. Postal Service workers. Assailants take their master keys, which grant access to mailboxes on the street and in building lobbies. There is a growing underground black market for these master keys. Mailing checks at the post office instead of using mailboxes can be a safer option for this reason.

Unfortunately, even if you take precautions to protect your checkbook and bank account, you could still fall victim to this fraudulent activity. Illinois banks and financial institutions certainly share in the frustration felt by our customers who are impacted by the criminals carrying out these checking scams. Our member banks are working diligently to ensure these crimes are properly reported to law enforcement officials and that our customers are made whole as quickly as possible.

If you suspect any suspicious activity on your bank account, we urge you to contact your bank immediately and report the incident to local law enforcement authorities.

While check fraud is increasing across the country and impacting every financial institution, Illinois banks are utilizing all available resources to push back against this trend and spread information to protect our communities.