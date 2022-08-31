Raikes: Guaranteeing union rights vote this November

Democracy is not just voting every few years – it includes community involvement and a voice at work. The proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment, the first item on this November’s ballot, would guarantee those rights to Illinois workers.

The proposed amendment would add to the Illinois Constitution’s Bill of Rights a guarantee that workers have a fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate safety rules, wages, hours, and working conditions.

Why is this necessary? A quick historical survey and recent history shows that the right to organize and negotiate was a hard-fought battle.

A little history

It took U.S. workers almost a century to win organizing rights. Early unions organized and sought better conditions. Workers’ striking and protesting often confronted a swinging billyclub or a company guard’s bullet.

Workers’ outcries finally reached Capitol Hill. In 1926 the Railway Labor Act gave transportation workers the legal right to organize. 1934 saw a massive strike wave with violent battles across the nation. Congress passed the 1935 National Labor Relations Act, bringing democracy to the workplace. It gave private sector workers the right to vote for union representation and mandated companies negotiate. It removed conflict from the streets to the ballot box.

Illinois finally recognized public employee (teachers, fire fighters, city workers, police) right to organize in 1983 and 1985.

Recent history

When Bruce Rauner won Illinois’ governor seat in 2016, he immediately attacked workers’ rights. Wage and other violation cases piled up at the Illinois Department of Labor. Rauner proposed what were basically non-union zones in low income areas, saying this would stimulate jobs. Many viewed this as a pretext to eventually transform the state.

A look at neighboring states Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri coldly demonstrated what a Governor and legislature could do it labor laws, overnight destroying long-fought worker rights.

Basic rights

Democracy means having a voice – not just at the ballot box, but on the job too. When workers organize together, they can then address their concerns collectively with their employer, ensuring no one person is singled out and that workers have a voice at work.

That’s a basic American value, democracy at work. Voting yes for the Workers’ Rights Amendment gives Illinois workers a protected choice to stand up for their rights. It could transform conditions for many low-wage workers and open the door to better living conditions. Raising economic standards for workers means a stronger, fair and more prosperous Illinois.

Mike Raikes is the McLean County International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 197 business manager, Livingston & McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council president, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a worker advocate.