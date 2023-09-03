This year’s Bloomington Labor Day Parade theme, “Prevailing Wage is Family Wage,” means our local community ensures a decent life by paying family wages.

Local business often proclaims, “Buy Local.” I certainly support that sentiment and would add two more phrases: “Build Local” and “Hire Local.” Local wages support local business and union apprenticeships build a lifetime career.

Our local construction trades and contractors invest together in apprenticeship and training. What is the pathway to a decent career? A good education. Education is not limited to a college campus. Every local construction union’s members and signatory contractors contribute hourly to our apprenticeship and training funds. Anyone 18 with a high school diploma or GED and driver's license is eligible for an apprenticeship. Our unionized industry then pays for training while the apprentice also learns while they earn by working on job sites, with additional training after work hours.

We estimate the investment in an apprentice at $7,5000 to $10,000 annually. That’s classroom training, instructors, technology and all materials. There are no student loans or other costs the apprentice bears. Our community colleges recognize some classes as eligible for college credit. Nationally, our unions and contractors invest $2 billion in apprenticeship programs at over 1,600 U.S. training centers. Diversity is key as we seek veterans, women and people of color to apply.

How can our local community support these efforts to ensure a well-trained workforce with good paying jobs? No. 1, if any business, organization or individual is going to build or remodel, our local unions can provide signatory contractor lists for companies that are supportive of union apprenticeships.

No. 2, our local governments can ensure the highest return on tax dollars by ensuring any public money invested in construction hires local and builds local. Illinois law requires governmental construction pays state prevailing wage. Our local governments can take another step and, in any financial incentive to developers, require prevailing wages and apprenticeship participation.

If local government is giving incentives, it should maximize return. Giving local tax rebates to developers who then hire out-of-town contractors and workers cheats our local tax base. By requiring local hiring and apprenticeship, local government ensures the next generation’s training. Local hiring becomes local spending, as local workers pay mortgages, buy vehicles and shop locally, maximizing that dollar’s impact.

Decent wages for workers are an economic foundation. Working people spend their paycheck — you won’t find it at a Cayman Islands tax shelter. The more local workers earn, the stronger our local economy. I trust our local leaders will see this connection and ensure prevailing wages are tied to every governmental expenditure and incentive.