R. Philip Grizzard: GOP must show commitment with policies

Dear Ms. Beard and MCGOP,

I appreciate your response to my Jan. 23 column, where I had commented on your party’s publicly advertised commitment to “carry the torch in realizing Dr. King’s vision of justice, equality, and peace for all.” From your response, I’m concerned about your severe misunderstandings of the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King.

You’re right that in the past, the Republican party was indeed the champion of racial justice. But consider the role of federal government these historic Republicans believed in.

Abraham Lincoln imposed his executive power into the fields and homes of slaveowners, which led to the abolition of slavery following the Civil War.

Ulysses Grant enforced Reconstruction, a heavy-handed, multi-year federal government subjugation of the South, in an effort to protect the civil rights of newly freed black slaves.

And when the Arkansas National Guard surrounded Central High School in Little Rock to keep Black students out, Dwight Eisenhower sent in the U.S. Military to strong-arm the school into allowing the students and abolishing school segregation.

But the current GOP’s stance is a belief in “smaller government over oppressive government.” It's hard to fathom more “oppressive” government impositions than civil war, occupation, and invasion. These Republican Presidents knew that major federal government intervention is absolutely necessary when it comes to enforcing civil rights. Nothing else works.

But still, equality was far away, and Dr. King knew there would never be racial justice without federal legislation like his signature achievements you celebrate, the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act. Racists at the time howled against this type of government intrusion of their “rights” to discriminate. The government fighting oppression feels like oppression to the oppressors.

You repeatedly pledged your adherence to the values of the founding fathers. The founding fathers did not believe in racial equality. But part of their genius was setting up a system that could make change with government legislation. This takes proactive effort; lip-service complacency just perpetuates the status quo.

You said that Republicans overcame obstacles to “fulfilling” Dr. King's goals. Wait, do you think racism ended in the 1960’s? Dr. King’s dream, your dream, is far from being fulfilled. To this day…

Unarmed Black people are not being judged by the content of their character when they are killed by police. Nor when they are arrested, convicted, and sentenced. Nor when nearby voting locations have been removed. Nor when their history is being blocked from the classroom.

Historic racial prejudice has lingered for generations, so disproportionately too many Black children don’t even get a fair chance to develop their character because the color of their family’s skin forces them to grow up without basic needs like nutrition, safety from violence, and adequate healthcare.

Are you OK with this status quo?

Dr. King wasn’t, so as his followers, you can’t be, either. These problems must be addressed by your public policy.

In his letter from Birmingham jail, Dr. King said that even the KKK was not as much an obstacle to racial justice as the white moderates who say, “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I can't agree with your methods of direct action.” This is precisely what you are doing: advertising that you share his vision, but behind-the-scenes, you’re opposing all action that would carry it out.

He said people like that are worse than the KKK. Those are not my words. If you don’t like them, then you don’t like the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Dr. King doesn’t want empty platitudes, McLean County Republicans. Show your commitment with your policies.

Phil Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0