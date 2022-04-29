Proeber: Who will be watching?

It's been rewarding for me to work with these talented people, but eventually it comes time to call it quits. Yes, officially, I retire from The Pantagraph this Saturday.

Our executive editor, Allison Petty, asked me to pull together a group of photos that would serve as a statement about my 30 years at The Pantagraph.

That created a conundrum in my own mind. I’ve seen so much.

It all started 46 years ago when I began my career as the photo editor of the Marquette University Tribune. A single image I made while I walked shoulder to shoulder down Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee with presidential candidate Gerald Ford would divert me from my chosen career path as a research biologist into a newsman.

Mom and Dad weren’t happy with that decision, but I discovered there was much more to the world than a 30x30-foot laboratory.

I guess my science background has always fit my journalism job. I like to ask tough questions and hope I can find someone with answers worth telling about in photos.

So, here goes. We’re not talking sports photography here. Well, sort of.

My career and picture taking have always hovered around some of the uglier moments in my life.

I remember being in college working at the Tribune and photographing a Milwaukee police officer beating an older Black man with his billy club after he was found lying up against a parking meter on the edge of campus.

Keeping an eye on police became somewhat of a curiosity after that. Some enjoyed keeping an eye on me, as well. I can still vividly remember a group of angry Milwaukee police detectives storming our campus newsroom to demand that I turn over all the negatives I shot of a riotous student celebration following Marquette’s victory in the 1977 NCAA basketball championship game.

“Sorry, guys, you’re not getting them,” I said, standing my ground. They weren’t happy.

That incident has been repeated two or three times since then in my career. One time they did get my images of a news event, by force, but they were sternly chastised by a McLean County judge. Never again, Judge Bill Yoder said to McLean County law enforcement.

This story of post-censorship is one thing, but what about pre-censorship?

The photographs in this story are examples of how I did my job. They are news stories I found value in photographing for our community here in Central Illinois.

They have one element in common. All were made as a result of news tips I got by following law enforcement dispatches on a police scanner.

You don’t see as many images of news events like these in The Pantagraph after Bloomington and Normal police, the McLean County Sheriff and Illinois State University Police all began encrypting their communication two years ago.

Yes, I could still photograph fire department operations, because they still broadcast in the clear. But police, well, the public doesn’t get to see much of what goes on behind the scenes anymore because you can't hear them on a police scanner.

I can still remember the look on then-Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner’s face when I told him the police had begun scrambling their dispatches through encryption. “They did what?” Renner asked.

Somehow, four independent police departments had seemingly managed to enter into an intergovernmental agreement to forbid public access to the airwaves without even a vote of their respective boards or councils to approve that agreement. How does that happen?

I sat down with pen and paper and estimated that more than $1 million had been spent by those four departments to purchase new radios with military-grade encryption to prevent public oversight of their operations. McLean County sheriff candidate Matt Lane confirmed that my estimate was pretty close.

I understand police concerns that officer safety is at risk if the bad guys can listen in to dispatches by using a free cellphone app.

But after more than a year’s worth of discussion, there was no room for compromise on the part of police. We had overcome similar concerns at our paper in Decatur by purchasing police radios that the Decatur police allowed us to listen in to their dispatches. The public still couldn’t listen in, but police in Decatur were not about to operate under a blanket of secrecy.

The message I heard from McLean County law enforcement was “no” when I made a similar suggestion. The bottom line was simple: They didn’t trust us and they weren’t going to trust us in the future.

So, the public in McLean County has lost its media viewpoint into police operations. Some of our readers don’t care. Some take the side of police (after all, who wants to look at photos like these presented here when you are munching your morning breakfast?). Others understand the issue of transparency. We could be one step away from another George Floyd moment, after all.

“Happy retirement,” I’ve been told by some of my friends in blue.

Who will be watching?

