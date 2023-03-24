Last summer, my wife Christine was on a customer service line for a nationwide company headquartered in Texas. When she gave her address as Normal, Illinois, the representative asked her what she thought about Leah Marlene.

Leah put us on the map. Her father Derry Grehan is the lead guitarist for the band Honeymoon Suite out of Toronto. Why would a Canadian rock star eschew big city elite private schools and decide to stay here, especially with a talented and ambitious musician daughter? And how did Leah get to be so good without those special schools?

The main answer to both questions is: the extracurricular opportunities of Unit 5.

We have a school system that both attracted her family and developed her talent. Leah has publicly expressed support for the upcoming Unit 5 referendum. But this isn’t about Leah.

Christine and I are K-12 Unit 5 alums. I ended up pursuing math for my career. My senior calculus class had 12 students. Unit 5 put me in an excellent position to succeed at the highest levels, as I eventually earned a mathematics Ph.D.

But the school system is so much more than “reading, writing, ‘rithmetic.”

Unit 5 extracurricular activities developed my social skills (not always the strength of Ph.D. mathematicians), leadership abilities, physical fitness, and self-advocacy. Importantly, these activities also made me look forward to going to school.

You can’t put a price on that.

Now, decades later, I have never had any formal training in either ministry or business, but my bivocational career is possible only because of these skills that were developed outside the classroom.

The full range of Unit 5 opportunities played a major role in developing my whole self -- a well-rounded education that has served me well my entire adult life.

Without passage of the referendum, there would be cuts to Unit 5’s programs that would reduce or eliminate many of those activities that helped me develop into the person I am, robbing current and future students of these opportunities.

I’ve read anti-referendum letters griping about irrelevant topics like inflation and state of Illinois taxes as an excuse to oppose the referendum. There’s no point in reaching out to people opposed to paying taxes for anything.

But I would like to reach out to folks who do genuinely believe in quality public education yet have expressed opposition to this referendum. Often writers of this viewpoint get into the details and argue that the school board should have foreseen the financial situation and done something different.

Maybe you feel that’s true. Maybe you have a point. The thing is, those decisions were already made and cannot be changed. All we can control is where we go from here.

If you feel the school board made mistakes, help them fix it.

Instead of focusing on the pedantic details of the referendum, I ask you to think about the individual children this would affect.

There are more than 12,000 Unit 5 students enrolled right now, including our first-grade son. Plus, thousands more will be coming soon. The failure of this referendum would severely diminish the educational opportunities of tens of thousands of kids.

If you felt the Unit 5 school board needed chastening, you got your wish when the fall referendum failed. The board has taken the public’s concerns seriously and has now meticulously detailed the consequences. Please take these consequences seriously.

This referendum is not about the board; it’s about the students. Our kids deserve it. Please do the right thing: hold your nose and vote for the Unit 5 referendum.