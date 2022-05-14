Petty: To the women who saved my dogs on a busy Bloomington street

Allison Petty Central Illinois Executive Editor Local news editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Allison Petty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This column is dedicated to two women I’ve thought about every day for over a month.

I don’t know their names.

It was around 6 p.m. on the first Friday in April, and I was headed home to the charming little townhouse my husband and I had just moved into a few weeks earlier. My husband was not home. I was on the phone, still thinking about work, not giving my attention to the world around me. And so I did exactly what he had repeatedly warned me against: I opened the door to the house before the garage door was shut.

Granted, it was almost shut. When my two dogs — a Shih-tzu mix named Logan and mystery mutt named Beau — rushed through my legs and under it, they barely squeezed out. First I feared they’d be crushed, then felt another wave of alarm as I realized I might not be able to catch them. I threw down my phone, purse, keys, computer bag and left the door standing wide open as I sprinted behind, heels clacking on the pavement.

Unfortunately, I’ve never exactly, shall we say, “prioritized fitness.”

My dogs — the same precious, coddled creatures who squeal like maligned toddlers at the prospect of a shallow lukewarm bath — returned to their wild instincts. They darted from yard to yard around the block, smelling everything and speeding away as soon as I neared.

My voice rose higher as I fought for breath to call their names. Offer them treats. Plead with them. Yell at them. Anything, anything.

They ignored me.

Instead, they bounded toward Martin Luther King Jr. Drive along White Oak Park.

Look, I’ve been in car crashes. I’ve had loved ones in the hospital. I know what it is to be afraid.

But what I felt as I watched my oblivious dogs sprint joyfully across four busy lanes of traffic during the Friday evening rush — that was unfettered, adrenaline-soaked horror.

One car slowed down, carefully avoiding them. I was now screaming, gasping, lurching forward. My eyes watered. My chest burned.

But then, two cars stopped in the lane closest to me. Enter the heroes of our story.

One of the cars had a dog inside. The driver rolled her window down — she was likely calling to me, but my memory is hazy — and my dogs, drawn to hers, came over to investigate.

The other driver then got out of her car and helped me circle the dogs until we were each able to grab one. And then she let me, a hysterical woman she did not know, get into her car with my dogs so she could drive us back to the house. I thanked her, but I was nearly incoherent, shaking, panting, and I didn’t ask her name.

The whole ordeal probably lasted 20 minutes. The memory of that helpless panic and terror will stay with me for a long, long time.

I would have paid anything, given anything, for help at that moment — but it came freely, only because of the generosity of strangers.

I don’t know what forces worked in the hearts of those women to lead them to help me, to pause their own lives on a Friday night and deal with the consequences of a stranger’s thoughtlessness.

But I will be forever grateful. Every day since, I have looked into my dogs’ brown eyes and thought about how much sadder my life could be if not for those women. I’ve thought about the power of spontaneous kindness. I’ve thought about how they didn’t stop to ask me about my politics or religion or money; they just saw a need and met it.

I promise I will try to pay it forward.