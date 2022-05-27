Petty: No words for recent horrors in Texas, Buffalo

Allison Petty Central Illinois Executive Editor Local news editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Allison Petty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Words, words, words.

I have built my life around them.

Asking questions. Listening to answers. Writing them down. Explaining. Persuading.

I have always believed in the power of words. I went to school to learn how to choose the right ones. I spend most of my days now reading them, writing them, pruning them.

But I have no words for the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas.

I have no words for the racist atrocity that left 10 dead in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket before that.

Yes, here I am, writing this anyway. Because it’s all I really know.

But I also know that there are no words that can soothe this horror, any more than there are words alone that could stop the next bullet. And the next one, and the next one …

Half the people reading this are bracing to be mad about the words I use. Or the words I don’t use.

How can we talk to each other this way?

Words, words, words.

Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow creeps in this petty pace from day to day …

But the kids in Uvalde will never know a petty pace, or any more tomorrows.

They were murdered at an age when every day still holds shiny new possibilities.

Before they could drive. Before they could vote.

Before they could have their first kisses.

Before they could read Shakespeare.

Those children deserve more than words.

They deserve something that none of us can give them.

They deserved more time.

If you’re reading this, you possess something that was violently stolen from those sweet babies.

You have today.

What will you do with it?

