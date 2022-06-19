Petty: Love, not titles, worth celebrating on Father's Day

Father’s Day is a joyous tradition, a day to celebrate the men who teach us hard lessons and help us grow into the people we want to be.
For some, of course, the experience is more complicated. Many will mourn loved ones they’ve lost, or find themselves forced to grapple with relationships that have frayed for any number of reasons. Still others have no reason to honor their biological fathers, who are no longer in their lives and may not have ever been.
For me, this is not a day to offer even a spare thought for the person who gave me some genetic code and nothing else.
But it is absolutely a day for celebration, and for gratitude.
This is a day for the man who became my real dad, who married my mom when I was 5 and hasn’t stopped making her laugh since. He taught me to drive and took me to hockey games. He played “Final Fantasy VII” with me until the chiming soundtrack drove Mom crazy. He took me to school and listened to me talk about my third-grade crushes. He walked me down the aisle at my wedding and chuckled when I whispered that I was so nervous I couldn’t feel my hands.
This day is for him.
And it’s for my Grandpa Gerald, who read to me every book that I ever brought him, even when I went through a dinosaur phase and the books included words like Anodontosaurus. He took me for rides on his tractor. He took me camping. During my Civil War phase, he and Grandma drove me all the way to Gettysburg so we could wander hilly battlefields in sticky summer heat. (I was an odd kid.) I can’t tell you how many times I saw him crawl under my vehicles, checking things and fixing things and probably saving my life in ways I’ll never know.
This day is for him.
And it’s for my Grandpa Delbert, who took me to a non-credit class at the community college during the aforementioned Civil War phase. I was maybe 10. He found it cute and funny, not horrifying and embarrassing, when I tried to correct the teacher about the number of casualties in a particular battle. Every year before school started, he and my grandma took me on a shopping spree when I could get flared jeans and chunky-heeled loafers and velvet scrunchies from Claire’s (it was the ‘90s). He met me when I was already walking, talking and fully weird, yet he immediately treated me like his own flesh-and-blood grandchild.
This day is for him.
And it’s for my uncle, who tried to soothe my baby colic by playing his acoustic guitar and, when that didn’t work, took shifts with the rest of my family doing the one thing that did — holding me aloft and gently swinging my tiny body in a figure-eight. He made me a mixtape of the songs from my favorite cartoon shows. He watched “X-Men” with me. He always celebrated my weird qualities and made me feel like maybe they were cool qualities, just in a way that wasn’t widely appreciated. (In hindsight, they were weird qualities. But he loved me.) He changed my diapers. He read a poem at my wedding.
This day is for him.
Cheers to all the fathers out there — genetically linked or not — and to all the grandpas, stepdads, uncles, godfathers, mentors and others who step up to give children the support, encouragement and guidance they need.
The titles are not what we honor today. It’s the love that’s worth celebrating.
Tom Petty walks Allison Petty down the aisle at her wedding, Sept. 21, 2013.
"My dad isn’t my birth father, but he stepped into the role when I was 5 and never let me feel the difference. He helped me with my math homework, spent hours playing Final Fantasy XII on the PlayStation 2 for my amusement and taught me to drive with patience.
"When I was little, he worked as a truck driver, spending long, tedious hours away from home to provide for his new family. He always brought me back some kind of small present — little statues and figurines of puppies and unicorns that he bought at gas stations and truck stops on the road.
"I still have them. They are tokens of the happy childhood that he helped make possible and a reminder of the man who was always there for his daughter, even when he was away."