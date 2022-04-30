Petty: Leah Marlene was making the news from a young age

Years before she held millions captive with her “American Idol” performances, Leah Marlene wrote to The Pantagraph about her future.

"Music runs in my family. My dad is in a band called Honeymoon Suite. He is the guitar player," wrote the Normal native, who was in fifth grade at Prairieland Elementary at the time. "I think the best job is a musician because I would get to do my favorite hobby all day long."

She was among dozens of children who appeared on Nov. 13, 2011, in the Flying Horse feature, which still runs in every Sunday edition of The Pantagraph. It showcases children’s drawings and thoughts around a weekly theme (this one was “best jobs”).

Finding this clip in our archives moved me for two reasons.

First, like so many others here in her hometown and beyond, I am rooting for the 20-year-old singer-songwriter, who made the “American Idol” top 10 last week. She clearly brings both natural talent and years of training to the stage. She’s shown incredible control and confidence. While some performers infuse every song with an excessive number of glory notes in an effort to prove themselves, Marlene seems to know that she doesn’t need to.

I was about her age when I fell in love — rough-and-tumble, in-your-bones, sometimes-painful love — with journalism. Ever since, I have felt with visceral certainty that this is what I am meant to do with my life. I know that is a rare gift, and I would do almost anything to chase it.

When Leah Marlene performs, I see the same passion written all over her face.

It’s beautiful and inspiring to watch.

And here’s black-and-white proof that she knew it was in her blood, even as a child.

No matter what happens in this competition, Marlene will have fans for as long as she wants to do this — and I’ll be one of them.

But this clip in the archives also prompted me to reflect again on the role of local journalism in our community.

This wasn’t the only time Marlene — Leah Grehan in the archives — appeared in Flying Horse, where she also wrote about playing hockey with her family and watching her favorite show, “America’s Got Talent.” In 2012, she spoke to a reporter about how she didn’t mind being the only girl on an ice hockey team, even though some of her friends found it “a little weird.”

In 2006, she and her dad Derry Grehan — the aforementioned Honeymoon Suite rocker — were captured by a Pantagraph photographer as they went for a walk, 4-year-old Leah’s blonde head popping out of a red wagon.

And attendees at last summer’s Saturdays on the Square concert series, cosponsored by Pantagraph Media, also got a chance to hear the future “Idol” star perform for free to the crowd in downtown Bloomington.

Those moments may not have an audience of millions. But the vital role of local journalism is to capture snapshots of who we are — what we need and what we care about, what our streets and businesses look like today, what our elected officials are doing with our money, what our kids dream of becoming.

If you’re a Pantagraph subscriber, I want to take a moment to thank you for helping to preserve that legacy in our community.

Regardless of the “Idol” outcome, Leah Marlene is destined for a lot more news coverage from outlets all over the world as her career continues its upward trajectory.

I'm so proud that we got in on the ground floor.

