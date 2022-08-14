Petty: Flying Horse has inspired generations of children

Every Sunday, The Pantagraph features the drawings and thoughts of area children on a page called Flying Horse.

The submissions, handled by newsroom assistant Olivia Jacobs and night city editor Roger Miller, represent all the guileless innocence and humor inherent in children. Each week follows a different theme, such as pets, hobbies, places I’d like to visit, what I’d do with a million dollars, and so on. Many Central Illinois teachers over the years have turned participation into a classroom activity, but children (or their parents) can also submit entries individually.

As I wrote earlier this year, one of the thousands of participating children was Leah Grehan, known these days as Leah Marlene, the top-three finalist on this season of “American Idol.” The little girl who would grow up to sing for millions wrote in 2011 that the best job is “a musician because I would get to do my favorite hobby all day long.”

Flying Horse is a valuable and delightful tradition, one I hope we’ll be able to continue for many years.

But why is it called Flying Horse?

The origins are nearly as charming as the page itself.

We must first look back a century to the early 1920s, when The Pantagraph began publishing a regular "juvenile" or children's page featuring school news, poems and items thought to be of interest to the young. The first of these I could find in our archives appeared in November 1922 under the heading "Juvenile Bloomington and its interests."

In 1926, the name was changed to The Daily Pantagraph Junior Newspaper, later just The Junior Pantagraph. "It will be a real newspaper of the young people, by the young people and for the young people, to adapt a certain famous saying of Abraham Lincoln," the newspaper announced on the first Junior Newspaper page, May 1, 1926.

The page met its end in 1942, when it was discontinued to preserve supplies during World War II.

But as the things that impress deeply upon us in childhood often preserve a shining place in memory, so it was for the Junior Pantagraph and a woman named Helen M. Smith, an English teacher at Olympia High School. In February 1976, she wrote a letter to the editor recalling how her interest in writing was sparked by seeing her own short story in print.

“I am certain, now, that that recognition had an influence on my choice of a profession,” she wrote. Editors at the time heeded her suggestion to revive the feature, and later that year, The Pantagraph announced the return of a “junior newspaper” page.

Introducing the new junior newspaper was a new fictional columnist, Pegasus, who wrote engaging, humorous and educational messages directly to the children. The first of these appeared on Sept. 26, 1976, and it reads in part:

My name is Pegasus. I’m a horse with wings.

You may wonder what a horse is doing with wings.

You may wonder what a horse is doing writing in the newspaper.

First, I have wings so I can fly (silly). Second, I write in the newspaper because it is easier than pulling a wagon. In fact, I really like to write. I hope you do, too. And to draw.

“Pegasus” is a Greek word and goes back many years. I’m a very old horse. The Greeks said I was the inspiration for poets and writers and artists.

I hope you’ll say I’m your inspiration, too. That’s my job — to get you to write and draw, and to put your work in the paper every Sunday.

The Pantagraph sought suggestions for the name of the new junior newspaper, promising a $25 savings bond for the winning entry — which was, you guessed it, “The Flying Horse.”

It came from John Dutour, 8, of Ashkum, near Kankakee. “We didn’t want to be saddled (that’s a horse joke) with a tricky name that might get tiresome,” wrote “Pegasus” on Oct. 9, 1976, announcing the winner.

Other suggested names included Peg’s Papyrus, from Jennifer Steinburg of Normal; Pegasus’ Pony Tails, from Mike Wells of Normal; IWWP (Interested Writers Weekly Pantagraph) from Emily Baillio of Bloomington; and my favorite, from Amy Eastham of Farmer City: “The Best Paper of All.”

At some point in the intervening years, the page changed from being introduced by Pegasus in a column to short stories in which Pegasus was a character. The last of these that I could find in our archives appeared in mid-2005, and it wasn't immediately clear what led to that discontinuation. But in any case, the name remains — as does the strong legacy of youthful inspiration.

This year’s round of new Flying Horse topics begin with “what I did this summer,” due Aug. 29 and publishing Sept. 11. Drawings and topic responses can be emailed to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com, along with the child’s name, grade level and school (or homeschool status).

I hope you’ll encourage the children you know to participate.

It’s such a treat to see their imaginations take flight.