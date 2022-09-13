Petty: Comic, puzzle changes part of Pantagraph's evolution to continue mission

From Beetle Bailey’s Army post to Dilbert’s cubicle farm, comics in The Pantagraph have provided our readers a daily escape for decades.

We’re proud of our journalists’ long history of dogged reporting on the community, from government and public safety to business and sports. At the same time, we realize that the diversion of comics and puzzles can make the hard news easier to swallow. Many readers have long relied on those features to start off their days on the right foot.

But no business looks the same as it did 25 years ago, before the rise of the internet and smartphones, and ours is no exception. An increasing number of people now prefer to start their days by scrolling on a phone or iPad, rather than turning the pages of a newspaper. The economic realities of our industry have shifted along with the habits of our consumers.

The Pantagraph’s mission is clear. Our top priority remains local news coverage — helping people to navigate their daily lives, telling the stories of our community and recording the first draft of local history.

Just last month, The Pantagraph was awarded top honors by the Illinois Press Association after placing first in several categories of statewide competition, including news reporting series and business reporting. This weekend, we wrapped up a three-week series on the leading causes of death in Central Illinois, an effort that included interviews with local medical experts and families who told the stories of their loved ones. We’ve recently introduced a few new regular features, including the BloNo Beats weekly column on local live music by reporter Brendan Denison and the Off Limits series, which takes readers to places that normally have restricted access. Our sports reporters offer in-depth coverage of Illinois State University and Illini athletics, with breaking news and game results as they happen and features you can’t find anywhere else.

Your support for local journalism allows us to continue this vital work.

We are also committed to meeting our readers where they are. Increasingly, that means digital platforms, from mobile phones to laptop computers. To continue in our mission, we must find ways to provide the latest news and sports on your phone, laptop, social media feeds and email inbox.

We’re putting our resources into supporting reporters, editors and photographers who produce local content. The changes to some longstanding features in the printed paper will help us do that.

Each day from Monday to Saturday, you’ll see a half-page of comics and a half-page of puzzles in the paper. We kept many longstanding favorites, from Garfield to Pearls Before Swine, as well as Sudoku and Jumble. A challenging crossword from the Los Angeles Times is also part of the lineup.

On Sundays, you’ll still receive four pages of color comics, though some of the individual strips have changed. There will be a full page of puzzles.

Six days a week, you’ll find an extra page of comics in the E-edition. On Sundays, you’ll find four extra comics pages there.

You can access the E-edition by clicking on the button at the top right of pantagraph.com, or directly at pantagraph.com/eedition. You can also sign up to have a link to each day’s edition emailed to you each morning by visiting pantagraph.com/newsletters.

While there will be fewer comics and puzzles in the newspaper, you will be able to access hundreds more comics and dozens more puzzles on our digital platform.

If you haven’t visited our E-edition yet, it will look familiar to you. The pages look just like the printed newspaper, but you can change the text size to suit your needs. You can also click from there to pantagraph.com for the latest news, sports and entertainment.

Subscribers will soon have access to 496 daily comics, about 35 digital puzzles and about 15 columnists, including Dear Abby and Miss Manners, at pantagraph.com through the “GoComics” platform. You will be able to see classic strips, like Calvin and Hobbes (my personal favorite), or funny additions you might not know yet, like Breaking Cat News. This website will debut in the coming weeks, and we’ll be sure to publish an update when it does.

Print subscribers already have full access to the E-edition and website. If you haven’t done so already, just create an account at pantagraph.com/users/login.

We realize that these necessary changes will cause a disruption in routine for some readers. But we are like any other business: We must be responsible with our resources and responsive to the changing times if we want to continue our work.

We are deeply grateful for the support that you have shown The Pantagraph and our mission of providing local journalism to the community. As we step forward in these changing times, we hope that you’ll continue to walk with us — and that perhaps you’ll find a new addition to your routine in our expanded digital offerings.