Petty: Behind the scenes of The Pantagraph's housing series

Today’s edition of The Pantagraph contains the culmination of months of work from our newsroom.

Our journalists have been working since late spring on a four-part series about the state of housing in Bloomington-Normal and other McLean County communities. They talked to renters and homeowners, real estate agents, developers, landlords, community and economic development leaders and experts. Each reporter was responsible for key contributions, which were ultimately woven together by City Editor Kelsey Watznauer.

The results of their work appear in print and online starting today through Thursday.

As an editor, it has been a pleasure to see the reporters growing more passionate about the topic the longer they worked on it. They shared their gathered material during our weekly newsroom huddle; some also discussed personal experiences that helped inform their newsgathering.

They also discussed their ideas for follow-up stories, including a look at homelessness in the community. Stay tuned for that.

Last week, the final discussion before publication hinged on what to call the series. Everyone threw out ideas: "Priced Out," "Keyed Up," "Growing Pains" and so on.

Eventually, desperation led to some less-serious suggestions — “House of Pain,” and “Gimme Shelter,” for example — that got the group laughing.

Eventually, we settled on “No Vacancy,” a reference to the supply-and-demand mismatch that inspired the project in the first place.

If you’re a subscriber, your support helps fund this kind of work. Our community certainly deserves the effort of journalists working together to take a deeper look at the issues affecting all of us — issues in which they also have a stake, because they live here too.

But such work would not be possible without community support. I wanted to take a moment to recognize that, and to say thank you.

