Petty: A note on dreams, unity and Leah Marlene

The letter came on lined paper, penciled with the clear, sprawling penmanship and penchant for exclamation points that signal a young writer.

“When I grow up, I want to be a music teacher! I love to sing!” it began, buoyantly.

This was not unusual. The letter was a submission for “Flying Horse,” the weekly feature that appears in each Sunday’s Pantagraph, showcasing the thoughts and drawings of local children. You might recall that a few weeks ago, I wrote about the past submission of young Leah Grehan — better known now as “American Idol” finalist Leah Marlene — who told the world in 2011 that “the best job is a musician because I would get to do my favorite hobby all day long.”

No matter what happens on the show’s finale Sunday night, Marlene has likely secured that future.

And now, she’s inspiring others. Back to our letter, which came from one Abby Wehrle, a first grader at Prairieland Elementary.

“I want to be Leah Marlene someday,” Abby wrote. “She went too Prarieland too! She was in my classroom. She sang my favorite song.”

Isn’t that beautiful?

It is true that The Pantagraph has devoted quite a few column inches in recent weeks to Marlene’s journey. But it’s important to remember that these stories are not only about her.

They’re about the young people like Abby, who are seeing real-life evidence that their heart’s desires could be achievable. Few things in this world are so pure as the dreams of children, before adulthood brings its onslaught of tedious obstacles. To the extent that Marlene’s example is helping to fuel and preserve those dreams, she has already earned something more powerful than any prize being awarded by “Idol.”

And these stories are about teachers like Suzie Schertz and Amy Lucas, who got to see their bubbly former student grow into a woman whose voice captivated the country — and who has also used that voice to speak candidly about mental health and offer messages of encouragement to her followers. The teachers remember her as little Leah, wearing her colorful outfits and playing her guitar at the school talent show. They always knew she was special. But so are they, and all of the McLean County Unit 5 educators who helped Marlene get where she was, even then, clearly destined to go.

And these stories are about this community. So many people have rallied around this young woman. The makers of popcorn and pizza and ice cream all created products in her honor. People put signs on their businesses, in their yards, in their windows. Thousands crammed into uptown Normal on Tuesday, wearing yellow T-shirts and lifting their voices to cheer for her.

Such unity feels rare and precious in this time of deep polarization and fear for our country, our world.

So I’d like to end here with a message, both for Leah Marlene and Abby Wehrle.

Keep singing.

