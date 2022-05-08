Petty: 4 lessons from my mother

Allison Petty Central Illinois Executive Editor Local news editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Allison Petty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of my earliest memories is my mother teaching me about the Golden Rule.

I was around 5 years old, and I understood that gold was a precious and valuable metal, so it made sense when she explained that this rule was the most important to remember. "Do unto others," she said, "as you would have them do unto you."

I had trouble understanding "do unto," so she simplified: "Treat people the way you want to be treated." I don't remember what prompted this discussion, but I've never forgotten her serious expression, how she emphasized that this was something I should always remember and live by.

I've tried. I wish I could say I always met the standard that she set, but my mother is a better woman than I'll ever be. And as I got older, I realized with an increasing sense of first confusion, then horror, that there are many people in the world whose guardians apparently did not impart this lesson.

In honor of Mother's Day, here are three other important things I learned from my mom. (Please note that a truly comprehensive list would take up many, many more column inches than I have available.)

Learning has no limits.

I was in fourth grade when my mom told me about her favorite book, "The Count of Monte Cristo" — and then, when I asked to read it, she let me.

Well, I should say that she let me try. Looking back, a lot of the nuances of 19th century French literature were beyond my comprehension, but I more or less followed the plot. In the next few years, I went for novels like "The Three Musketeers" and "Pride and Prejudice" — some with a reading level years beyond me, but no one in my family ever once suggested that.

My mother never so much as hinted that there was anything that could be beyond my ability to understand. This is not to say that I was coddled: She also went through my English papers with a red pen, circling all my grammatical faux pas and sending me back to make edits.

If it hadn't been for all that, I am certain I would not have the privilege of writing this column today.

All work is honorable.

Many children, particularly of my generation, grew up with the message that we could become anything we wanted, achieve any dream, pursue any passion. My family and various forms of media certainly also instilled that confidence in me from a young age. But my mother in particular would also often repeat that "all work is honorable," that any job was worth doing well and with pride.

I am very fortunate to have a job that aligns with my passion. But even at times in my life when that was not the case, I felt satisfaction and found value in working hard at whatever I was doing — and that, too, is a gift from my mother.

The best grilled cheese …

… is made with white bread, outsides covered in Country Crock, and a slice of Kraft Singles. If you're sick, serve with Campbell's Chicken & Stars and 7Up. My mom is a registered nurse, so I consider this to be professional medical advice.

Happy Mother's Day to all of the amazing mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, mothers-in-law and mother figures out there.

May we all be worthy of what they have to teach us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.