“Sunny day, Sweepin' the clouds away, On my way to where the air is sweet, Can you tell me how to get … … how to get to Sesame Street?”

Paul Rudolph? He can tell you how to get there — from Bloomington-Normal even, without a GPS, or road atlas, or travel itinerary.

In fact, he’s been at 123 Sesame Street for 15 years now.

“I still pinch myself walking on the set,” he says.

At age 57 is Rudolph, a 1984 Normal Community High School grad and member of the NCHS band and marching band who moved on to the University of Illinois where he became a section leader of the Marching Illini drumline.

That’s all a primer to this:

Whenever you hear music on TV’s "Sesame Street," that’s Paul Rudolph at work.

He’s music director of the iconic PBS show, now in its 54th year.

Whenever you see Abby Cadabby — she's that wide-eyed, pink-haired waif of a puppet in ponytails and a special friend of Big Bird, Elmo, Bert and Ernie — think of Rudolph, too.

He’s married to her — more specifically, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, whose hands and voice are Abby.

The ultimate Paul Rudolph?

In a Bloomington-Normal tied often to Oscar and Emmy types thanks to its association with Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan University alums who have moved on to Hollywood, it is none of those who have won the most Emmys.

Instead, it’s Paul Rudolph, a three-time Emmy-winning music editor, six total if you include all his group music editing.

One Emmy statuette even lives fulltime these days in Bloomington’s Westminster Village, the retirement community, on top of the piano of his folks — that's Sally and Lee Rudolph — because as Sally puts it, “he thought we had something to do with his Emmys.”

Indeed.

The Rudolph success is, as is often the case, an accomplishment story quietly built l-o-n-g term off-camera, on a passion, a love, a devotion and persistence, all from a kid who grew up in Normal watching on TV his eventual vocation.

“It’s a long and winding road to Sesame Street, for sure,” says Paul.

After a music education degree at U of I, he landed a job as the assistant band director at Mahomet-Seymour High. Eventually a passion to compose led him back to U of I, to pursue a graduate education in music composition.

There, an alum told him L.A. was the place to be.

So he moved, where he knocked on the proverbial doors, eventually to connect with a composer who offered him a position as his assistant.

There, through work on a TV show in the late 1980s — the Tracey Ullman Show and various made-for-television movies — Rudolph learned to edit and score music scenes, and in 1995 he joined his boss who had just landed a job with the Jim Henson Company.

Henson, of course, is the guy who originated "Sesame Street."

For 11 years then, that’s where Rudolph toiled, in the shadows but impressing others, until one day came a call from a co-executive producer of "Sesame Street" who wondered if he’d be interested in sending a tape, to do a version of “Sing a Song” in any style and Rudolph did, as he describes it, “in a cheesy kind of loungy bossa nova arrangement.”

Yes, success at landing a job is just that simple.

Since, while at 123 Sesame Street, he’s worked on musical scores with Prince, Bruno Mars, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis and Foo Fighters icon, Dave Grohl.

He’s orchestrated the songs you see on Thanksgiving morn in the Macy’s Parade.

Jon Batiste sang "Believe In Yourself" with Elmo, Abby and Tamir, and watching it all unfold was Rudolph.

“Simply incredible,” says Rudolph. “He (Batiste) had the lead sheet for the song, but he never looked at it, altering chords on the fly while looking at me smiling and saying a wide-eyed 'Yeaaaahhhh!'"

Twice he’s worked with legendary English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello.

Growing up in a home in Normal filled with music compliments of his folks, while a student at Colene Hoose Elementary, Rudolph was a Singing Y’er and member of Second Presbyterian Church choir.

By age 14, he was playing in the instrumental pit at Community Players along Robinhood Lane during a rendition of “West Side Story.”

“I’m so fortunate to have grown up in a town with so many arts opportunities,” he says. “I still remember seeing Victor Borge at ISU when I was a kid, and how my sister and I — we both were taking ‘serious’ piano lessons at the time — saw hilarity on stage with an amazing classical pianist.”

And now, a few years later and even more, he works with Big Bird, and Bert and Ernie, and his wife, Abby Cadabby.

“Can you tell me how to get … to Sesame Street?”

It’s not easy, but oh so accomplishing once you get there.

UPCOMING VISIT Want to see Paul and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph up close and personal? They will be heading up “Sunny Days,” a three-day charity event Sept. 7-10 put on by the Illinois Art Station, in Normal. Check illinoisartstation.org for details. Says Paul, “My folks are good friends with the founder Laura Berk and, being great PR parents, they mentioned us to her. So through the executive director Hannah (Johnson), they've arranged for us to come to BloNo and Peoria for assorted engagements.”

