With The Salvation Army, Special Olympics and Children’s Christmas Party, Laborers International Union of North America Local 362 here in McLean County last year totaled 1,426 community volunteer hours.

Our local Laborers union emphasizes community involvement by our members, apprentices, retirees and families. For Illinois Special Olympics State Games every June, we mobilize over 70 volunteers to assist with the track and field events, a tradition dating to the late 1970s. Christmas for Kids started in 1982 with the Laborers and the Chamber of Commerce, last year serving over 1,800 children with the Midwest Food Bank’s assistance. Other unions, businesses, The Pantagraph and community volunteers continue to make this a memorable event for local families. A few days after that event, our members volunteered again with The Salvation Army’s holiday distribution.

Every month we assist The Salvation Army with truck unloading. About 15 retirees volunteer monthly with the Tinervin Family Foundation’s food bank, helping to prep their distributions. Two retirees built a wheelchair ramp earlier this summer.

Volunteerism is a long tradition with our local union. Paul Penn, our business manager in the 1950s and 60s, began this, with Bloomington’s O’Neill ball park. Our members have always been responsive when the community calls. We helped remove asbestos and false walls for the Normal Theater’s renovation; we took out all the seats during the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts renovation. For The Baby Fold, a complete wing was remodeled at Normandy Village. The World War II monument at the McLean County Museum of History is another outstanding project.

Our fellow unions all volunteer along with us, and these projects have included the Cement Masons 18, Electricians 197, Plumbers and Pipefitters 99, Operating Engineers 649, Bricklayers 6 and other unions. Our Livingston and McLean Counties Building and Construction Trades Council received a presidential Points of Light Award in 1997 for creating Sheridan School’s Poetry Place. Our union signatory contractors contribute tools, material and supplies for these efforts.

Why do we do this? Because Laborers Local 362 is more than just safety, wages and benefits for our hardworking members. We do this because we are part of this community. Our members on hot days pour concrete, lay asphalt, excavate water and sewer lines and build structures to earn their pay. Our public employee members include McLean County Unit 5 custodial and maintenance staff and Bloomington Housing Authority maintenance workers. Your McLean County e911 call is answered by a Laborer. City of Bloomington support, parking and building inspectors all carry a Laborers 362 card. Our apprenticeship program creates career pathways for our diverse fellow citizens. Our lives are more than a paycheck — they are deeply enmeshed in McLean County, and that’s why we are always ready to give back for the good of all.

Ron Paul is the business manager for McLean County’s Laborers International Union of North America Local 362.