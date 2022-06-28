Pantagraph offering unlimited digital access through Fourth of July

Pantagraph Media is once again offering the community unlimited and free access to pantagraph.com, thanks to a partnership with Illinois State University. As our country readies for the Fourth of July holiday, we are celebrating by gifting our community the ability to read unlimited local news, entertainment and sports stories without hitting a paywall.

As the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Central Illinois, we are happy to announce that from June 28 – July 4, people can stay in touch with the many events and activities happening in Central Illinois on the area’s number one website. Illinois State University is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

“During this time of celebration for our country, we also celebrate our local community,” said Jeff Mavros, Illinois State University Director of Admissions. “Illinois State is proud of our top ten college town, and we are pleased to make the news available to our community members throughout McLean County.”

We have seen record-setting trends in page views and readers who are accessing our content on pantagraph.com and in the printed newspaper. Our readers get the latest local content, videos, valuable advertising information and much more. We provide news that matters to our community.

I hope people spend the holiday celebrating freedom, independence and exploring all Pantagraph.com has to offer. Thank you to ISU for making this access possible. I wish you a happy Fourth of July.

Dan Adams is president and director of Central Illinois Media Group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0