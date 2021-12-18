 Skip to main content
breaking top story
PANTAGRAPH MEDIA

Pantagraph offering unlimited digital access Dec.19-26

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Central Illinois, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website, pantagraph.com. This program is presented in partnership with Cintas and is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.    
 
"Cintas proudly helps our local businesses get Ready for the Workday. Our Cintas team provides support for them to open their door with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that help enhance their image and keep their facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best," said Penny Darnall, human resources manager, in a statement. "Giving back to the community is one of the core values of Cintas, and we are proud to partner with Pantagraph Media to provide free access to local news."
 
​Since our inception, Pantagraph Media has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like Cintas, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.
 
Our web traffic typically increases by 30% during the week before Christmas, so we know that many people will be able to read unlimited local news, entertainment and sports stories without hitting a paywall. The best gift we can give the community is the gift of local news, and thanks to Cintas, now everyone can access pantagraph.com for the upcoming week and get the latest news.”
 
We have seen record-setting trends in pageviews, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at jg-tc.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more.  We strive to cover the things that matter to you.
 
Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that The Pantagraph has to offer. Thank you to Cintas for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.​

Sierra Henry's 5 most memorable stories of 2021

Another crazy year has flown by and I would be lying if I said choosing my top five most memorable stories was easy. These lists, which we do every year in December, are always difficult. How can I sum up all the good, hard work we do in just five stories?

This is my second year with The Pantagraph, so I decided to choose five in-depth pieces that spoke to me and our readers. Some are heart-wrenching, such as the memories Jelani Day's friends shared with me. Others are more light hearted, like my story looking at Steak 'n Shake and all the fun Bloomington-Normal residents had eating at the restaurant when it was in its heyday. 

There are many reasons I am proud to work for this organization. Our work is not only a reflection of ourselves as reporters, but of this community. I hope everyone can continue enjoying all the great work we do every day to provide quality local journalism to our readers. Thank you to all of our subscribers and readers for the support.

 
 
 
Dan Adams

Adams

Dan Adams is president and director of Central Illinois Media Group.

