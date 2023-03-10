If ever there was a local election worth your time and attention, this is it.

It’s true that every local election is important in that it directly affects our day-to-day quality of life and the direction of our community.

But it’s also true that the results of our upcoming election will have particularly significant repercussions. Candidates on the April 4 ballot have strikingly different positions on what they want for our communities, schools, and libraries. To learn about the differences among candidates, utilize the League of Women Voters voter education tool, Vote 411, at vote411.org or lwvmclean.org

Though each of the races to be decided on April 4 will have its own critical impact, the Unit 5 referendum is receiving the bulk of local attention.

The League of Women voters studied this issue, being careful to rely on nonpartisan, reputable information sources and analysis. We concluded that a “yes” vote was in the best interest of our community and students.

However, in the course of that study, we came across various statements encouraging a “no” vote that we believe are inaccurate or misleading. Here are some of our findings.

Taxes will not go up because of a “yes” vote for the referendum. Though referendum wording indicates a rate increase in the education fund, the increase is fully offset by retired building bonds and debt, leading to an overall decrease in the tax rate. Legally, the school system must ask for voter support to redirect monies from one budget fund into a different one. And the request to redirect the monies needs to be worded as a tax rate increase in the fund receiving the increase, in this case, the education fund.

Unit 5 does not have a bloated budget and administrative structure. In fact, Unit 5 compares favorably with others districts in our area. State data indicates that Unit 5 spent the second lowest operating dollars per student compared to six large unit districts in the surrounding area. Unit 5 spends a higher percentage of its dollars in the instructional fund than the other districts.

Unit 5 administrators are not overpaid considering the size of the district and the work they do. The average administrative salary is below the state average. According to the 2021-22 Illinois School Report Card, the administration to student ratio in Unit 5 is 207 students to every administrator, whereas the state average is 147 students to every administrator.

The Unit 5 school board has committed to dramatic, demoralizing, and disruptive cuts if the referendum does not pass. The budget shortfall is real and must be addressed. But not, we believe, at the expense of Unit 5 students. And not when there’s an alternative that would not hurt students or taxpayers, which is what referendum passage would accomplish.

The League has worked hard to separate myth from fact. We believe our education professionals and elected school board members are making a good faith effort to put the district on sound financial footing and protect the quality of local education.

This is not the election to sit back and let others decide on local representation and school finances. Your vote is your voice. Educate yourself on the candidates and vote “yes for Unit 5”.