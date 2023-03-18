Like a lot of working women, I have struggled to “balance” my personal and professional lives. I have also struggled to decide how open to be at work about these difficulties.

Probably my lowest point was in 2020, when my 3-year-old climbed into my lap (again) during a Zoom call with my then-boss and his boss. “So cute,” they said with forced smiles. I will never know whether they actually empathized with my situation. Either way, I was mortified. I was getting done what had to get done, but I wasn’t doing anything well. I was dumping snacks on the table before meetings and begging my children to leave me alone for an hour at least. My partner and I spent weekends passing our children back and forth and getting caught up on our work. None of it felt good.

Many working women reached their breaking points in the last few years, recently resigning from their jobs at unprecedented rates according to the 2022 Women in the Workplace Study. The survey uncovered several reasons for this trend. Women want to advance in their careers but face more difficulty in doing so than do men. Women leaders are overworked and underrecognized. And women leaders want a better work culture.

For every 100 men who are promoted from entry level to manager, only 87 women are promoted and only 82 women of color are promoted to management. Women are more likely than men to have colleagues question their judgment or imply that they are not qualified for their jobs. Black women are more likely than women overall to have their competence questioned.

Women are also more likely not to receive a promotion or raise due to personal characteristics, such as being a parent. One third of Black women leaders say they have been denied or passed over for opportunities due to race and gender.

Women do more to support employee wellbeing and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts at work. These efforts do much to improve retention and work culture, but they are generally not formally recognized or rewarded. These efforts leave women stretched thinner than men at work and can make it harder to advance.

Women are significantly more likely to leave their jobs because they want more flexibility, or because they want to work for a company that is more committed to employee well-being and DEI. Forty-nine percent of women leaders say flexibility is one of the top three things they consider when deciding whether to join or stay with a company, compared to 34 percent of men leaders.

Other aspects of culture matter too. Latinas and Black women are less likely than women of other races and ethnicities to say their managers show interest in their career development. They also tend to feel less psychological safety at work. Asian women and Black women are less likely to report that they have strong allies on their teams. LGBTQ+ women and women with disabilities are more likely to experience demeaning microaggressions, such as having colleagues comment on their appearance or tell them they “look mad” or “should smile more.”

I have undergone some of the same experiences highlighted in the Women in the Workplace Study. I’ve had my authority and judgment questioned. I’ve been asked to schedule team meetings and host parties. I’ve received comments on my appearance and have been evaluated in performance reviews on whether I am nurturing enough. These examples reflect others’ perceptions of women’s capabilities and value rather than my individual abilities and talents. For women who don’t share the privileges that come with being white, cisgender, straight, and highly educated, these effects are even more pronounced.

I gave up trying to pretend that being a mother didn’t impact my work life, and I decided to work toward changing systems rather than adapting to them.

Women have incredible ambition and abilities, but too often there are barriers to us fully realizing our potential. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can work together to create a culture that allows all of us to thrive.

Molly K. Robey is the diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Chestnut Health Systems.