May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

This is a great opportunity for us to take some time to focus on our well-being. This year’s theme is “Look Around, Look Within.” That reminds us that it’s important to consider how our surroundings impact us, as well as to reflect on how we feel about ourselves and our health.

The world around us can be overwhelming, and life brings up so many emotions — joy and sadness, hope and anxiety. Many factors can influence how someone feels, including the “social determinants of health,” such as where a person is born, where they live and work, how they relax, their level of social connectedness, and their economic stability.

When these factors are working in our favor, we are more likely to experience better mental well-being. However, when it feels like the world is working against us, our mental health can suffer.

Many parts of our environment may be out of our control, but there are ways that we can create changes that impact how we feel. For example, it can help to cultivate a space at home that feels safe, calming, and relaxing. Devoting energy to tidying and organizing your surroundings can help you feel more positive and less stressed.

It is often difficult to take care of day-to-day tasks like cleaning when struggling with anxiety, loneliness, or depression, so remember that it’s OK to ask a loved one for help.

Reaching out to other people and creating connections within your community can also help you improve your mental well-being. You can meet up with friends and family, and you can also get to know the people living around you. You could join (or start) neighbors-helping-neighbors groups, attend community events, find local support groups, and support local businesses.

Another way to change your environment and improve your mental well-being is to connect with nature. May is a wonderful time to go for a hike, sit in a park, grow a plant, or open the shades to absorb natural light. You can also try engaging with a new hobby or activity, such as reading, biking, taking cooking classes, or learning how to crochet.

If you are taking steps to improve your mental well-being and you notice that you are still struggling, you may be experiencing a mental health condition. It is okay to acknowledge that you might not be as OK as you want to be. There are many mental health resources in our community that can help.

To start, you could visit NAMI.org to learn more about mental health or email NAMI Mid Central Illinois at namimidcentralil@gmail.com to learn about local in-person and online support groups. NAMI Mid Central Illinois hosts support groups for people who are experiencing mental health challenges and for people who are supporting a loved one with a mental health challenge. In-person groups meet from 1-2 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month at West Olive Faith United Methodist Church (1306 W. Olive St. in Bloomington). Call The Center for Human Services at (309) 827-5351 to speak to a caring professional, or visit mcchs.org. The Center’s Behavioral Health urgent care is available for walk-in help (check the website for current hours).

Whatever you decide, remember that support is available, and there are people in our community who are willing to help you.