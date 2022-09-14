Nicholas Goldberg: We can't compartmentalize future away

Like most people, I'm a compartmentalizer. For years I went blithely about my business — doing my work, watching movies, celebrating birthdays — while only rarely thinking about the end of the world.

But as I get older and as the threats to people and the planet grow more grave and imminent, I find it increasingly difficult to go too long without a pang of panic.

It was not particularly helpful that I recently read a paper from the U.S. National Intelligence Council talking about "existential threats" to mankind. They included "runaway artificial intelligence, engineered pandemics, nanotechnology weapons [and] nuclear war."

These perils, as the report put it, "could damage life on a global scale." They could mean humanity's extinction in the relative short term. And they're all dangers to us, created by us.

Once, I might have brushed that realization off and headed out to lunch. This time, I mentally added climate change to the list of potential calamities, and grew worried.

I was born in the early years of the nuclear age, only a decade after Hiroshima, when the notion of looming Armageddon was still relatively new. In my childhood, we ducked-and-covered beneath our school desks.

But those days seem almost quaint and comforting now. The apocalyptic hazards have multiplied.

I hadn't focused on the dangers of runaway artificial intelligence or worried much when Elon Musk (a known shoot-from-the-hipper) said machines would overtake humans by 2025 and constituted a "fundamental existential risk." But it seems that plenty of other scientists and chief executives and government officials, including Bill Gates and Stephen Hawking (before he died), have also worried about whether we're in full control of the technology we're developing.

The nightmare scenario appears to be that machine intelligence could surpass human intelligence and turn destructive, either maliciously or by accident. It doesn't seem imminent, and AI's danger is often hyped or conflated with sci-fi, but the danger is not nonexistent either.

Of more immediate concern is climate change. It's less dramatic perhaps, but also more unstoppable because we've dithered for so long. The parade of climate horribles if emissions continue to rise unabated goes well beyond hot days, brownouts and lawn-watering restrictions. Ultimately, water scarcity and intensified heat could lead to food shortages and malnutrition, mass migrations of tens of millions of people, conflict and war from heightened competition for minerals and water, and collapsed economies.

As for pandemics, we'd been warned for years — and COVID-19 should have been our wake-up call. It has killed 6.5 million people so far and cost the world economy trillions of dollars. Future pandemics, though, will emerge more often, spread more rapidly and kill more people without transformative change in our approach to infectious diseases, experts say.

And do you really believe we're better prepared for a worst-case pandemic now — or will we be plunged right back into the world of anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers and science deniers?

What's more, a bioengineered pandemic seems possible and potentially deadlier.

Finally, the dangers of nuclear war haven't gone away. We live in a time of resurgent hostility among the great powers, of renewed territorial and imperial ambitions. Russia's angry and China's rising. The United Nations is on the defensive; the U.S., for its part, is politically polarized and divided.

We're not wired — biologically as individuals or politically as a society — to respond to long-term threats. We don't worry much about the future or take its needs into account. As individuals, we feel powerless; compartmentalization is a natural defense mechanism.

But as much as I'd like to bluster through life enjoying myself and ignoring the impending threats, that's an increasingly irresponsible stance. I'll keep watching movies and celebrating birthdays, but we all need to get focused on the future, and on making the world a safer place for our children's children.