The clang and clatter of heavy construction is rattling these days along East Vernon Avenue in Normal.

Blocks of brownstone, originally from the foundations of a bridge spanning the Erie Canal back in the late 1820s, have been brought in and, with the aid of cranes, put in place.

Over a 16-acre swath, backhoes are hollowing earth and tilling that famously stubborn Central Illinois clay.

Thanks to a stonemason's 12-man crew, in place is a playground wall as well as an outdoor amphitheater with an ancient Roman feel, with flat stones and boulders as seats.

To accomplish a “fully natural” play park, 350,000 cubic yards of soil has been shifted about, to “terraform” the once flat area to instead become rolling hills that will shed their runoff into specially placed storm drains to absorb all water back into the land itself.

Meantime, to maintain all the plantings that includes 183 newly planted trees, it’s taking two days a week just for workers to keep them all watered.

Yes, this isn’t just your common, ordinary, everyday park, with a jungle gym and swing set.

Welcome instead to Bloomington-Normal's sure-to-be next community showpiece.

“I hope so,” says Charlie Jobson, smiling, age 63.

Proclaims Helle Nebelong, a landscape architect from Denmark who designed it: "America's greatest natural playground."

This is all occurring at an outwardly unlikely place — an elementary school, Colene Hoose.

If all goes as planned, it also will be the place-to-be come Oct. 7 when it is officially dedicated, with commemorative coins, full regalia, ceremony, even free ice cream.

That’s where Jobson comes in.

Some 50-plus years ago, he was one of this school’s students, at recess and after-school, shooting hoops, batting balls and playing on the grounds being recontoured now.

“Some great memories here,” he says. “I loved this place.”

Oh, in honor of his parents — two former Twin City doctors, and his own upbringing here — through a family foundation, he’s also the guy putting well over $5 million into this and covering all finance.

“Charlie’s always been laid-back and easy-going, the kind of guy you’d have never guessed back in junior high of the level of success he’d achieved,” says a pal, former classmate and tennis partner, Gregg McElroy, these days a financial guy himself at Heartland Bank.

Jobson?

A hedge fund and private equity manager for the better part of an adult life in Boston — now retired but reputed in New England media accounts to have been making $10 million a year at career’s height — he’s the giving-back guy in a most wonderful way, and mastermind of a truly colossal project.

How colossal?

The project is so big, “only of its kind in the world,” the man hired in 2019 to oversee it — Adam Bienenstock, founder of Toronto-based Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds — foresaw the enormity and, with his wife, Jill, literally moved here and bought a home not far from Hoose.

“I’ve been a (B-N) resident,” he says. “It’s been fun to be part of all this.”

Remodeling a part of their home in Normal shortly after their move was a local master carpenter type, Austin Wallace.

Impressed, Bienenstock then also hired Wallace to help him oversee Hoose and become its site manager. Born into a family of seven other B-N siblings, Wallace in turn has seen that all of them have helped in some way with the Hoose project, too.

And so, piece-by-piece, independently but in unison, out of grass fields and parking-lot asphalt into a colossus, all of this has grown, in conjunction with the Unit 5 school district that, says Jobson (pronounced “Jobe-son"), has been most amenable.

“They’ve put up with almost all of my desires,” he says with a grateful smile.

With three portals of entry over its sprawling acreage, it features a winding “magical pathway” and an alphabet labyrinth for children, a swing garden made from logs, a river mosaic of ceramic fish artwork made by Hoose students and two of Charlie’s children.

It has specially contoured stone turtles and a park compass. Wooden bridges adjoin the area. There are xylophones carved out of logs that you can literally play. One you can even sit on.

All plants and trees are native to Illinois, “all relevant to be here,” explains Bienenstock.

Eventually, a dawn redwood — that’s a Metasequoia Glyptostroboides, once thought to be extinct — will span 125-feet upward, a rare deciduous yet conifer-like tree that drops its needles in fall and regrows them in spring — like those in New York City’s Central Park that rim the Strawberry Fields area dedicated to Beatle John Lennon, and signify “eternal renewal.” Sidelined by original Illinois prairie grass, it will be part of a tree line that will be the first newly certified Illinois arboretum in more than 20 years.

For Jobson, you could call this a new profession, in time maybe an obsession, not only in devotion to childhood but also his folks — Charles Jobson, Sr., a longtime B-N anesthesiologist, and his mom, Ilse, a doctor as well who quit practicing to raise their family.

“I wanted to give back to my hometown … and (have) a visual memory as well of my parents in a town in which they lived and contributed for over 35 years,” says Jobson, a 1978 Normal Community High grad. “I wanted to give something with a sense of place and pride to the students of Colene Hoose, to Unit 5, and the broader community — most importantly, something valuable for play. Play is the work of early childhood.”

Included in plans: a repaving of the school’s bus roads and parking as well as a resurfacing of the school’s basketball courts, along with two new pickleball courts.

A father of four himself — including 10-year-old twin boys — “I can’t wait,” says Jobson, until they get to see Colene Hoose.

“They’re high energy and crazy. I’m looking forward for them to have the run of the park.”

Plus, all the rest of us, too.

Photos: The natural playground at Colene Hoose