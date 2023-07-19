Brenden Moore State Government Reporter Follow Brenden Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SPRINGFIELD — Emma Shafer was the most remarkable person I’ve ever met.

Shafer, a Springfield community organizer and activist, was an agitator who had a penchant for stirring up “good trouble” in the interest of social justice.

She was also a very dear friend of mine.

Last week, I received a call no friend ever wants to receive. It’s never good when someone begins a conversation with “there’s no easy way to say this.”

I was told that my dear friend had been brutally stabbed to death the previous night following an alleged altercation with an ex-boyfriend at her apartment.

The ex-boyfriend, Gabriel P. Calixto, 25, fled the scene and is still at large, police have said. A warrant was issued last week for his arrest on three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with her death.

I could not believe it. Part of me still doesn’t believe it. But it’s real. Emma is gone. And gone with her is a huge piece of my heart, that of the countless who loved her and that of the broader Springfield community. It's a devastating loss that has rippled across the community and the state.

At only 24 years old, she had long established herself as a mover and shaker in Springfield's community organizing and activist space.

And her causes were many: lifting the state ban on rent control, advocating for racial equity and criminal justice reform and — most recently — fighting the proposed Heartland Greenway carbon dioxide pipeline that would pass underneath Central Illinois, just to name a few.

Venues for this work included the Faith Coalition for the Common Good, where she worked as an organizer for a time, and Resister Sisterhood, a grassroots activist group where she was a board member.

She was also a worker at Contact Ministries, a transitional shelter for women and children. She was also involved with the Springfield Immigrant Advocacy Network.

But honestly, any listing of the groups and issues she was involved with would be incomplete as she had her hand in almost everything that was going on.

"This brilliant, kind, gentle and incredibly passionate woman taught me more about leading with love, by example, than people 20 years her senior," said Nick Dodson, a fellow Springfield community organizer, at a vigil held for Emma last Sunday.

"Her heart and mind shined so bright in every room she entered, be it when she was delivering groceries for the Springfield Immigrant Advocacy Network, planning with the Resister Sisters, talking about walkable cities or hosting soup night at her apartment," he said.

I first met Emma while I was a reporter at The State Journal-Register, Springfield's daily newspaper, and she was an intern for Downtown Springfield, Inc., the nonprofit organization charged with creating and supporting a more vibrant central business district in Illinois' capital city.

This was another area of passion for Emma, who was finishing up her degree in urban studies at the New School in New York.

It was the summer of 2020 and the state had just allowed bars and restaurants to reopen with outdoor seating following the initial COVID-19 shutdown. The city had put up jersey barriers and other forms of fencing to carve out street space for al fresco dining and curbside pickup lanes. Many thought they gave off a cold, “post-apocalyptic” vibe.

Emma changed that by spearheading an initiative to paint the concrete barriers and adding planters to the metal barriers. What I expected to be five-minute interview on the topic lasted over an hour.

But that was Emma. She never met a stranger. And when you were talking to her, she made you feel like you were the most important person in the world.

In many ways, she was Springfield's Leslie Knope.

Beyond her blonde hair, contagious positivity and relentless nature, she loved her community with her whole heart and she believed it could be better. And she worked so hard to make it better for everyone.

"Her whole ethos was to build community," said Mawa Iqbal, a WBEZ statehouse reporter and friend of Shafer's. "In addition to just knowing all these different people, she was very intentional about connecting people with each other."

This was evident at the vigil, where hundreds of people gathered on the Old State Capitol Plaza to remember her. Many hugs were shared among people who probably would not have known one another if not for her.

"There's like one degree or two degrees of separation," Iqbal said. "It was because she made such a big effort to not have anyone be a stranger and to just have a community where people can rely on each other."

As someone who attended a number of soup nights at her apartment, I can attest to the connections that were made while breaking bread, reading poetry and engaging in thought-provoking conversations with people with much different lived experiences than myself.

Every community needs an Emma Shafer — someone who is rooted and willing to fight for it. Someone who's planning to stay, as she once put it in an op-ed.

At the vigil, Emma's cousin Elle Ryan recalled a conversation they had a few months ago when she asked "Emma, why Springfield? You grew up here, but you have such a huge personality, such a great light, you can help so many people" somewhere else, presumably a bigger place.

Emma's response, she said, was, "Why not? I'm needed here. I need to help my community. There's no one like me here. I can lead people, I can guide them, we can make change."

Though there are many people doing great work here, I can confirm that there is no one like Emma in Springfield.

There were times that she would express how exhausting it was to be the most liberal person in the room. Or how frustrated she was with the pace of progress. Change tends to happen in slow increments in a place like Springfield, a town that tends to resist sweeping shifts.

Despite this, she never stopped believing in the idea of a better community or a better world. And she refused to abdicate the responsibility she felt to do her part to move that change along.

She was a force multiplier — bringing people of all backgrounds together in hopes of building a better community. She elevated voices that have traditionally been ignored. She fiercely believed in diversity and inclusion and that there was enough room at the table for everybody.

"Our girl was a magnetic force of love, change and community," Dodson said. "We honor her today by loving harder, loving our community harder and loving one another harder by committing to not allow anyone to be a stranger within our community."

The world was a better place because of my amazing friend. It's lesser now that she's gone. I can only hope that we can all live up to the example she set about what it means to be a good person and a good community member.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Illinois Statewide Domestic Violence Help Line at (877) 863-6338 or (877) 863-6339 TTY.

To contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233, text "START" to 88788, or visit their website, https://www.thehotline.org/.