Mike Matejka: How terribly strange to be 70

“How terribly strange to be 70 …” Paul Simon, now 81, sang at age 26 in 1968. I was all of 15 in that momentous year and yes, 70 sounded like creeping decrepitude. This weekend I passed that milestone.

I don’t sit on a “park bench quietly” as the songwriter intoned. My hearing is weaker and I’m not running any marathons, but my health is decent and I treasure our world and community.

One could wax nostalgic about the good old days, youthful innocence and frolic, while complaining about “kids today” and the “world has gone to hell.” Instead, I believe the world is better.

My “free range” childhood was as happy as most, pick-up baseball games and a youthful world where playmates waited outside the door. Our extended working class family was loving and caring. I was born into a tightly knit neighborhood in South St. Louis and in first grade we moved across the river to Cahokia, Illinois.

Thinking of those childhood years pleases me that our world is different. In Cahokia we lived less than a mile south from Monsanto Chemical’s Krummrich plant and daily breathed its toxic stew. Across the street from the chemical plant was Midwest Rubber Reclaiming. Tuesday was burn day – one story tall rubber tire mounds were open burned, the thick, black, noxious clouds wafting over our home and into our lungs. Pollution is still a problem but our air, land and water are much cleaner now, thanks to the 1970 Environmental Protection Act.

The parochial school I attended was lily-white, reflecting the urban exodus that filled the surrounding suburban VA tract houses. My parents never used the ”N word” but that doesn’t mean I didn’t hear it frequently. There were unwritten but well known rules that enforced segregation. My daughter’s experience at District 87’s diverse Sheridan School better prepared her for our current world than my youthful education did. America still draws too many lines to separate us.

When I was young women’s intelligence was short-changed and their aspirations limited to nursing, teaching, clerical work or marriage. Newspapers still ran sex separate help wanted ads. And LGBTQ people inhabited a secret, underground world where a shameful arrest could ruin a career. Thank goodness everyone now has more opportunities to fulfill their talents and dreams.

So no, I don’t pine for the “good old days.” We have made progress as a people. Yes, we still need to tackle global warming, wealth inequality, hate crimes and ruthless dictators. There is one thing I miss from my youth – a sense of community. Our culture walks a tightrope, reinforcing individuality, yet no one achieves alone – we need support and helping hands. It’s too easy to hide behind the garage door and the big screen TV. We need to revive our neighborliness and mutual care, knowing we are stronger as people when we show support, embrace and celebrate a better world we can build together.

Now about my birthday gift. Growing up in Metro-East, I lived just a few miles from the late Barbara J. Adkins, separated by the era’s racial boundaries. We met, worked together and built our friendship in Bloomington-Normal. She was a true community leader and a caring soul. My birthday would be much brighter with donations to the Barbara Jean Adkins Scholarship at Illinois State University. Visit bit.ly/3ixbNbk for details or contact ISU’s Development Office and ask for details on Barb’s memorial effort. Thanks for any donations, it’s much appreciated.