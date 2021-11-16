Mike Matejka: GOP lost Infrastructure opportunity

Fixing our bridges and roads, improving waterways, replacing lead water pipes, improving transit and establishing a national network of electrical vehicle chargers – what’s not to like about the recently passed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act?

We’ll all have smoother, safer roads, farmers will get their crops to market, rail freight and transport will improve and recharging stations will zap those Rivian trucks rolling off the Normal assembly line. Illinois gains $11.3 billion in highway funds, $4.5 billion in transit support, plus another $8 billion for nationally significant projects, $40 billion in bridge specific funds and $2 billion for rural roads. Construction workers receiving prevailing wages will buy homes, trucks and turn those dollars around in local economies.

For the past ten years, I attended multiple infrastructure hearings and meetings with legislators locally, in Springfield and in Washington, D.C. Participating in the local Economic Development Council’s “One Voice” programs, with the Building Trades and with the Laborers’ union, there was always solid agreement at every meeting -- the U.S. infrastructure’s revitalization is our economic future. Whether Republican or Democratic representatives, this was one topic everyone agreed on.

And for that decade, every legislative session ended without a bill. “Infrastructure Week” became a standing joke in our national capitol, as everyone endorsed the idea but nothing moved.

Things cracked two years ago with Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois program -- $45 billion for our state’s roads, bridges, rails, ports and schools over six years. Yet Washington, D.C. languished.

In 2020 both Presidential candidates promised infrastructure. Once elected, President Joe Biden faced a progressive Democratic faction that wanted human infrastructure before concrete was poured.

After countless delays, Congress passed what Biden called the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill” on November 6 – except there was little “bipartisan” in it. Progressive Democrats voted no and only thirteen Republicans voted yes. It was heartening that 16th District Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger voted positively. But where were House members Rodney Davis (13th District) and Darin LaHood (18th District)? I’ve sat in their offices and in public meetings where they both pledged infrastructure support.

Was denying a Democratic President a win more important than moving the country forward? Or were those who voted no protecting themselves from a primary election challenge? The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups were solid with labor and communities to pass the bill. But the Conservative Political Action Conference and the American Conservative Union opposed the bill and threatened that positive infrastructure votes would bring a lower ranking. Did fear of that low ranking motivate negative votes? Republicans lost a golden opportunity to display bipartisanship, isolate the progressive Democratic “Squad” and support long overdue nation building here at home.

There is no politician who won’t promise bipartisanship and putting the people before politics. Fixing potholes and building a 21st century American transportation, transmission and communication system is a visionary opportunity. I hope those “no” votes don’t appear and claim credit at bridge and runway ribbon cuttings. I’m disappointed our local representatives did not grasp the moment to move our nation forward.

Mike Matejka lives in Normal.

