Mendy Smith and Marie Eledge: Diapers can be an overlooked concern

This week marks the end of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. We know financial stress can trigger mental health stress and maltreatment. That is why we are calling our community’s attention to an urgent financial stressor impacting families in our neighborhoods and across the state: the rising cost of diapers.

There are parents in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding communities who can tell you exactly the number of diapers they have left for their children. They know because the stress of affording the diapers their child needs hangs over them. This can cause shame and forces choices like waiting extra hours before changing their baby or creating makeshift diapers out of household supplies. The diaper math parents calculate in their head every day – how many diapers do I have left and how long will they last – adds to their mental stress and makes it harder for them to be the parents they want to be. The consequences of these choices can be serious – wearing a diaper for too long can lead to health issues like irritation, urinary tract infections, and sometimes worse.

And the inability to afford diapers has real, long-term economic consequences for families. It is not unusual for parents to be forced to stay home from work because their child cannot go to daycare without the appropriate amount of clean diapers. Research shows for every dollar of diaper aid a family receives, personal income increased by 11 dollars.

The Bloomington and Normal communities step up every year through Children’s Home & Aid’s Stuff the Bus Campaign and donate thousands of diapers and other baby and toddler supplies for parents struggling financially. In 2021, Children’s Home & Aid gave out over 50,000 diapers through our Crisis Nursery in Bloomington. These diapers are a lifeline to families, and the Stuff the Bus campaign and donations to diaper banks are critically important.

But we also need our elected officials to step up and create a long-term solution to make diapers more affordable. We can start by eliminating the sales tax on diapers. We can create an allowance to defray the cost of diapers and provide immediate relief to parents with the most limited incomes. By working together, we can reduce parenting stress, increase the protective factors keeping families together, and make Illinois one of the best states to raise a family.

Mendy Smith is the Vice President for the Central Region of Children’s Home & Aid. Marie Eledge the Chair of the Auxillary Board of the Central Region for Children’s Home & Aid.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0