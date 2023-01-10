Matthew Yglesias: George Santos doesn’t deserve to be kicked out of Congress

Rep. George Santos appears to be a fraud who’s lied about everything from his Jewish identity to his employment history. But that doesn’t mean the first-term Republican from New York deserves to be kicked out of Congress.
Democrats, naturally, see an opportunity to make hay about an embarrassing scandal by calling for him to resign. His predecessor, Tom Suozzi, goes further, arguing that Santos “must be removed by Congress or by prosecutors” since resignation isn’t going to happen. Some current House Democrats have also demanded expulsion. One has even pledged to introduce the Stopping Another Non-Truthful Office Seeker Act (the SANTOS Act, get it?), which would “require candidates to disclose under oath their employment, educational, & military history so we can punish candidates who lie to voters about their qualifications.”
The Santos story certainly has its amusing aspects, and represents a kind of joint failure of journalism, Democratic Party political operations and the Long Island voting public. But is it the kind of crisis that demands the extraordinary action of expelling a member of Congress, or altering the legal requirements for office?
Further complicating the debate is the politics of the situation. Santos is holding down a seat in a somewhat Democratic-leaning district. If he were to resign, there would be a special election that Democrats would stand a strong chance of winning. Republicans, meanwhile, don’t want to risk losing a seat, especially since they are struggling mightily to keep their narrow majority organized.
It’s hardly surprising, and not necessarily bad, that the parties are playing politics. But it would be a mistake to confuse this predicament for an actual threat to the republic.
It’s possible, of course, that Santos also engaged in criminal behavior. And though Brazilian authorities say they plan to look again at a 2008 case against him involving a stolen checkbook, so far no charges have been filed over the fabrications related to his campaign.For all Congress’ problems, there is actually a very good system for filtering out this kind of pathological lying: elections. Not only do candidates need to defeat opponents from the other party in a general election, but in many cases they also need to compete against fellow partisans in contested primaries, where the party has a strong incentive to winnow out poorly vetted, scandal-plagued candidates.
Weeks after winning a district that helped Republicans secure their razor-thin House majority, congressman-elect George Santos is under investigation in New York after acknowledging he lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. The top House Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, and his leadership team have kept silent about Santos, who is set to take the oath of office Tuesday, even after he publicly admitted to fabricating swaths of his biography. The now-embattled Republican has shown no signs of stepping aside, punting the decision to hold him accountable to his party and to the Congress, where he could quickly face a House ethics committee investigation once sworn into office. On Tuesday Santos arrived at the United States Capitol to take the oath of office. He did not respond to questions from the press regarding his investigation.
It is genuinely strange that Santos’ Democratic opponent was not able to start unraveling his lies — and it’s even odder that the GOP nominated him in the first place. There are plenty of experienced Republican office holders on Long Island. One of them should have been able to see through Santos’ lies and challenged him.
As it turns out, neither of those things happened — and then his wrongdoing was publicized after the election but before the start of the new Congress. If the truth had come out earlier, Santos wouldn’t have won. And if the truth had stayed under wraps for longer, it would have emerged as a dominant issue in his reelection campaign, which he would lose.
Santos is not, it almost goes without saying, the only politician who’s ever said something untrue. What makes his case unique isn’t that he fibbed — it’s the breathtaking scale and scope of the lying. But it’s hard to make a rule that specifies how much dishonesty is unacceptable.
If the Santos story had broken at almost any other time, it would have been clearly and universally seen as a problem to be addressed through the ordinary to-and-fro of electoral politics. The quirk of its timing is genuinely frustrating. But it’s also genuinely weird, and trying to make new rules or laws to prevent it from happening again would be a cure that’s worse than the disease.
The George Santos story is so compelling in part because it is so rare. That’s a good indication that the best approach is just to leave well enough alone.
US presidents who were elected for a second term, ranked
US presidents who were elected for a second term, ranked
Forty-five men have held the title of President of the United States since George Washington took the original oath of office in 1789. Less than half were elected to a second term, while just one, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, was elected to a third (and fourth, for that matter). Roosevelt was three months into his fourth term when he died in April 1945, making him the longest-serving president in U.S. history.
When Republicans gained control of Congress during the 1946 midterm elections, they became the driving force, fueled by partisan outrage at the length of FDR's presidency, behind the passage of the
22nd Amendment in 1947. The amendment effectively limits presidents to two four-year terms. Following approval from the states, the amendment was finally ratified in 1951, midway through Harry S. Truman's first fully elected term (though he also served nearly four years prior, ascending to the presidency following FDR's death).
Reelection to America's highest office is both a demonstration of national temperament and a reflection of the social and political views of a given period in our nation's history. The fact that presidents have sought and won reelection nearly as many times as they have failed to do so speaks to the challenging nature of executive leadership and the fickle nature of American voters when it comes to the persuasive power of political campaigning.
Stacker dug through the data of C-SPAN's most recent ranking of all U.S. presidents based on a 10-point scale devised by academics to rank those chief executives who served more than one term in office. The scale from 1 "not effective" to 10 "very effective" is based on performance in 10 categories: public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, congressional relations, ability to set an agenda, the pursuit of equal justice for all, and overall performance within the context of the times. A president's total score is the sum of all the categories (out of a possible 1,000); the scores for each category are the average score from all respondents (out of 100). In 2022, 142 respondents participated in the survey, up from 91 in 2017.
Twenty-one presidents have been elected to a second term. A "second term" means winning two elections outright or being appointed to the first term, then winning reelection. Four presidents assumed office after the sitting president died. While only 45 presidents have held office, the U.S. has seen 46 total presidencies because one commander in chief served nonconsecutive terms. Which one, you ask? Keep reading to find out and to see how each second-term president stacks up among their fellow two-termers.
You may also like: Youngest and oldest presidents in US history
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
#21. Richard Nixon
- 37th president (Served: Jan. 20, 1969-Aug. 9, 1974)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 464
--- Political persuasion score: 48.2
--- Crisis leadership score: 48.3
--- Economic management score: 49.5
--- Moral authority score: 21.7
--- International relations score: 68.7
--- Administrative skills score: 53.5
--- Congressional relations score: 40.0
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 50.9
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 42.8
--- Performance within context of the times score: 40.3
Richard Nixon may have ended U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War and improved diplomacy with the Soviet Union and China during his second term in office, but his legacy is inextricably tied to the
Watergate scandal. After it was revealed that he had full knowledge of the break-in at the office headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in 1972, articles of impeachment were drawn up against Nixon. As a result, he resigned the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974, becoming the only president in U.S. history to resign from office.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#20. George W. Bush
- 43rd president (Served: Jan. 20, 2001-Jan. 20, 2009)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 495
--- Political persuasion score: 51.1
--- Crisis leadership score: 54.6
--- Economic management score: 42.2
--- Moral authority score: 51.4
--- International relations score: 42.2
--- Administrative skills score: 49.4
--- Congressional relations score: 54.1
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 50.5
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 50.7
--- Performance within context of the times score: 48.3
George W. Bush won his second term on the platform that his
global war on terrorism policies kept the world a safer place. Bush's high approval ratings after the 9/11 terror attacks are in sharp contrast to his bungled second term. His administration's failed response to Hurricane Katrina, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and a plunging economy that would result in the Great Recession of 2008 together made his presidency one of the most remarkable falls from public grace in U.S. history.
Mandel Ngan // Getty Images
#19. Grover Cleveland
- 22nd, 24th president (Served: March 4, 1885-March 4, 1889; March 4, 1893-March, 4, 1897)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 523
--- Political persuasion score: 55.5
--- Crisis leadership score: 51.8
--- Economic management score: 50.0
--- Moral authority score: 53.5
--- International relations score: 53.8
--- Administrative skills score: 58.3
--- Congressional relations score: 51.6
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 52.2
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 42.3
--- Performance within context of the times score: 53.8
Grover Cleveland is the only second-term president who did not serve his terms consecutively. One of nine children born to a Presbyterian minister, Cleveland is also the only president to marry at the White House. The U.S. was suffering through an economic depression during Cleveland's second term, and his policies during that time left him
largely unpopular across the country.
When railroad strikers in Chicago acted in violation of a federal injunction, Cleveland ordered federal troops to the Windy City to quash the strike, resulting in national disapproval that eventually led the Democratic party to nominate another candidate for the 1896 election.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Calvin Coolidge
- 30th president (Served: Aug. 2, 1923-March 4, 1929)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 535
--- Political persuasion score: 52.9
--- Crisis leadership score: 49.1
--- Economic management score: 56.0
--- Moral authority score: 60.4
--- International relations score: 52.0
--- Administrative skills score: 59.6
--- Congressional relations score: 57.4
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 48.5
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 44.3
--- Performance within context of the times score: 55.2
Calvin Coolidge became president after the sudden death of his predecessor Warren G. Harding. Coolidge strongly felt all Americans should be treated equally,
once proclaiming, "No matter by what various crafts we came here, we are all now in the same boat." During Coolidge's presidency, Americans were introduced to electricity, radio, and the first widely available automobiles. Coolidge was a lawyer, though he never attended law school, which was not entirely uncommon at that time. When he left office in 1929, he had successfully balanced the federal budget each year of his administration.
Public Domian // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Andrew Jackson
- 7th president (Served: March 4, 1829-March 4, 1837)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 568
--- Political persuasion score: 78.6
--- Crisis leadership score: 66.5
--- Economic management score: 49.3
--- Moral authority score: 46.3
--- International relations score: 55.5
--- Administrative skills score: 53.5
--- Congressional relations score: 51.9
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 74.1
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 30.0
--- Performance within context of the times score: 62.8
Andrew Jackson once killed a man in a duel defending his wife's honor; he
nearly died himself as a result. Though dueling was technically illegal in the United States (even back in the early 1800s), politicians used it widely to settle disputes. Jackson is rumored to have been in over 100 duels. Jackson won his second term in a landslide, amassing 219 electoral votes to his opponent's 49. During his second term, Jackson's policies paved the way for the federal government to pay off all its debt and return surplus funds to the states. Unfortunately, this led directly to the Panic of 1837 and one of the hardest recessions in U.S. history.
You may also like: Political cartoons from the last 111 years
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Ulysses S. Grant
- 18th president (Served: March 4, 1869-March 4, 1877)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 590
--- Political persuasion score: 61.9
--- Crisis leadership score: 63.2
--- Economic management score: 47.5
--- Moral authority score: 60.8
--- International relations score: 61.5
--- Administrative skills score: 46.1
--- Congressional relations score: 56.7
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 58.1
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 71.4
--- Performance within context of the times score: 63.1
Before becoming president, Ulysses S. Grant commanded the Union army in its victory over the Confederacy in the Civil War. Though Grant grew up in an abolitionist household in Ohio, he became an enslaver when he married his wife, Julia Dent, and took on her family's estate. Grant was the last president to
claim ownership of enslaved persons.
During his two terms in office, Grant oversaw the creation of the Department of Justice and the passage of the 15th Amendment allowing African American men the right to vote.
The Panic of 1873 was an unfortunate detriment to Grant's second term, though during this time the country went through its first Civil Rights movement following the passage of the Civil Right Act of 1866.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Bill Clinton
- 42nd president (Served: Jan. 20, 1993-Jan. 20, 2001)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 594
--- Political persuasion score: 73.4
--- Crisis leadership score: 57.7
--- Economic management score: 73.6
--- Moral authority score: 30.0
--- International relations score: 58.7
--- Administrative skills score: 59.4
--- Congressional relations score: 52.2
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 60.2
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 66.6
--- Performance within context of the times score: 61.9
Bill Clinton's second-term accomplishments are largely overshadowed by his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton was the second president to be impeached, after Andrew Jackson. (Articles of impeachment were drawn up against Richard Nixon, but he resigned the presidency before the House could cast a vote.) Clinton's birth name is
William Jefferson Blythe III. Clinton is named after his biological father who died a few months before Clinton's birth. He took his stepfather's last name during his teens.
Ira Wyman // Getty Images
#14. James Madison
- 4th president (Served: March 4, 1809-March 4, 1817)
- Political party: Democratic-Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 604
--- Political persuasion score: 60.5
--- Crisis leadership score: 60.4
--- Economic management score: 57.1
--- Moral authority score: 68.5
--- International relations score: 56.0
--- Administrative skills score: 62.0
--- Congressional relations score: 60.9
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 66.4
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 47.1
--- Performance within context of the times score: 65.3
James Madison is known to this day as the "Father of the Constitution," though it was
a moniker he disliked on the basis that the Constitution was not, to his mind, "the offspring of a single brain," but rather the "work of many heads and many hands." Madison faced sowing discontent with Great Britain, declaring "non-intercourse" with the country in 1810.
Not long thereafter, after cargo and American seamen were detained by British forces, Madison declared war against Great Britain, beginning the War of 1812. After he won reelection, Madison ordered U.S. troops to
invade Canada, then a British colony. In August 1814, British troops marched into Washington D.C. and set fire to the White House in retaliation for the burning of the Canadian Parliament buildings. Nonetheless, the war ended four months later.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#13. William McKinley
- 25th president (Served: March 4, 1897-Sept. 14, 1901)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 612
--- Political persuasion score: 64.2
--- Crisis leadership score: 63.4
--- Economic management score: 62.1
--- Moral authority score: 59.4
--- International relations score: 64.2
--- Administrative skills score: 64.2
--- Congressional relations score: 65.2
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 62.3
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 43.8
--- Performance within context of the times score: 63.4
William McKinley was assassinated during his second term in office. During a stop at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, he was shot twice by anarchist Leon Czolgosz. Czolgosz was
sentenced to death and executed less than two months after McKinley's death. For decades, McKinley's presidency was considered average at best, but more recently presidential historians argue it was McKinley who first put the United States on the path to becoming a world superpower.
Publid Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Woodrow Wilson
- 28th president (Served: March 4, 1913-March 4, 1921)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 617
--- Political persuasion score: 72.4
--- Crisis leadership score: 67.1
--- Economic management score: 62.1
--- Moral authority score: 59.6
--- International relations score: 67.8
--- Administrative skills score: 64.4
--- Congressional relations score: 55.0
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 75.5
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 30.2
--- Performance within context of the times score: 63.2
Despite the desire to remain neutral, Woodrow Wilson's second term was dominated by the U.S.'s entry into World War I. At the war's end, Wilson was an integral part of the Paris Peace Talks and the establishment of the
League of Nations, which lasted through the end of World War II. Another first during Wilson's administration was the first-ever presidential press conference, which has now become a staple of the executive branch. Wilson also supported the expansion of Jim Crow laws, racially segregated the federal government, and initially blocked the women's suffrage movement.
You may also like: Iconic presidential photos from the year you were born
Pach Brothers // Wikimedia Commons
#11. James Monroe
- 5th president (Served: March 4, 1817-March 4, 1825)
- Political party: Democratic-Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 643
--- Political persuasion score: 63.5
--- Crisis leadership score: 64.9
--- Economic management score: 59.9
--- Moral authority score: 63.2
--- International relations score: 78.4
--- Administrative skills score: 66.5
--- Congressional relations score: 66.9
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 68.6
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 43.9
--- Performance within context of the times score: 67.8
During his second term and seventh annual congressional address, James Monroe introduced a foreign policy now known as the
"Monroe Doctrine," in which he warned European governments not to interfere with the affairs of nations in the Western Hemisphere, notably the U.S. While Monroe supported abolition during his presidency, he also enslaved as many as 250 people during his life. Surprisingly, in light of this fact, the African nation of Liberia, which was founded by formerly enslaved Americans, named its capital, Monrovia, for him after he supported their repatriation. Monroe's last request on his deathbed was to grant freedom to one person he enslaved, Peter Marks.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Lyndon B. Johnson
- 36th president (Served: Nov. 22, 1963-Jan. 20, 1969)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 654
--- Political persuasion score: 64.1
--- Crisis leadership score: 57.5
--- Economic management score: 58.5
--- Moral authority score: 54.8
--- International relations score: 39.7
--- Administrative skills score: 68.9
--- Congressional relations score: 80.7
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 78.1
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 86.2
--- Performance within context of the times score: 65.0
Lyndon Baines Johnson ascended to the presidency in the immediate wake of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in November 1963. During Johnson's second term, America's involvement in the Vietnam War raged on, with troop levels
growing each year. As the war intensified and public support continued to erode, Johnson began to believe that an end to the war would not be possible without a change in leadership. Consequently, during a national address, Johnson shocked the country when he announced on live TV that he would not seek reelection.
Yoichi Okamoto // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Barack Obama
- 44th president (Served: Jan. 20, 2009-Jan. 20, 2017)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 664
--- Political persuasion score: 76.3
--- Crisis leadership score: 62.8
--- Economic management score: 64.6
--- Moral authority score: 75.5
--- International relations score: 56.7
--- Administrative skills score: 63.3
--- Congressional relations score: 46.9
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 71.5
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 78.2
--- Performance within context of the times score: 68.2
Barack Obama was the first and, to date, only Black president in American history. Known for his eloquent dialogue and inspiring speeches, Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. In 2016, during his second term in office, Obama traveled to Cuba, the first sitting U.S. president to do so in
88 years. Perhaps his most enduring impact on American society came in the form of the Affordable Care Act—typically referred to as "Obamacare"—which enabled millions of people to get health insurance who would otherwise not be able to afford it. It is estimated that the ACA has helped more than 35 million people get insured.
Dominick Reuter // Getty Images
#8. Ronald Reagan
- 40th president (Served: Jan. 20, 1981-Jan. 20, 1989)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 681
--- Political persuasion score: 89.1
--- Crisis leadership score: 69.0
--- Economic management score: 60.5
--- Moral authority score: 65.4
--- International relations score: 73.8
--- Administrative skills score: 52.1
--- Congressional relations score: 68.4
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 84.0
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 46.0
--- Performance within context of the times score: 73.0
Before turning to politics, Ronald Reagan was a successful actor and served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild. He was elected to the California governorship in 1966 and again in 1970, a precursor to his
eventual presidential run. Reagan easily won his second presidential term amid the country's growing economic prosperity under his leadership; however, his legacy was marred by his authorization of the sale of weapons to Iran in exchange for help with American hostages in Lebanon, a catastrophe now known as the Iran-Contra Affair.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Thomas Jefferson
- 3rd president (Served: March 4, 1801-March 4, 1809)
- Political party: Democratic-Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 704
--- Political persuasion score: 79.6
--- Crisis leadership score: 70.2
--- Economic management score: 62.4
--- Moral authority score: 69.1
--- International relations score: 69.2
--- Administrative skills score: 72.1
--- Congressional relations score: 73.0
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 83.8
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 47.9
--- Performance within context of the times score: 77.1
Thomas Jefferson almost wasn't president at all. His assumption of the chief executive's office was the result of a tie vote between Jefferson and Aaron Burr that was
settled by the House of Representatives. He spent much of his second term trying to keep the U.S. out of the Napoleonic Wars, despite French and British aggression toward American mercantilism.
Though he wrote in personal letters that slavery was evil, Jefferson claimed ownership of
over 600 enslaved people throughout his life and is only known to have granted freedom to 10 of them. It may be surprising then that Jefferson convinced Congress to pass legislation officially banning the African slave trade in 1807.
You may also like: Voter demographics of every state
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Harry S. Truman
- 33rd president (Served: April 12, 1945-Jan. 20, 1953)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 713
--- Political persuasion score: 65.5
--- Crisis leadership score: 80.1
--- Economic management score: 67.6
--- Moral authority score: 71.3
--- International relations score: 78.3
--- Administrative skills score: 68.0
--- Congressional relations score: 59.6
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 69.8
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 75.3
--- Performance within context of the times score: 77.4
Before politics, Harry Truman
worked various jobs as a farmer, bank clerk, sewing store manager, and county judge. Truman was sworn in as president following Franklin D. Roosevelt's death in April 1945, while the Second World War was still ongoing. While he was lionized for successfully ending the war in victory, Truman's popularity sank during his second term after his administration was plagued with allegations of corruption and being "soft on communism," a rising concern in the U.S. that would soon thereafter result in the trials of the House Un-American Activities Committee.
Truman chose not to run for reelection at the end of his second term. Interestingly, the one fact about Truman that to this day still rings with controversy is his name—more specifically
his middle initial. When he was born, Truman's parents couldn't agree on a middle name and compromised simply on "S," though it does not denote an actual given name.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Dwight D. Eisenhower
- 34th president (Served: Jan. 20, 1953-Jan. 20, 1961)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 734
--- Political persuasion score: 73.3
--- Crisis leadership score: 77.3
--- Economic management score: 72.3
--- Moral authority score: 81.4
--- International relations score: 78.5
--- Administrative skills score: 76.1
--- Congressional relations score: 72.4
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 64.8
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 61.5
--- Performance within context of the times score: 76.0
Ike's second term started with
one crisis after another. While he pushed for more civil rights legislation, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus tried to prevent nine Black students from attending a racially segregated school in Little Rock in 1954. The country soon went into recession in 1957, and Eisenhower was further criticized for losing the space race after Russia launched the first artificial satellite—Sputnik. Eisenhower's health became a concern midway through his second term when he suffered a stroke sitting at his desk. Nonetheless, he is remembered for the creation of the National Highway System and for seeing the nation through the Korean War.
James Anthony Wills // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Theodore Roosevelt
- 26th president (Served: Sept. 14, 1901-March 4, 1909)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 785
--- Political persuasion score: 90.3
--- Crisis leadership score: 80.8
--- Economic management score: 75.0
--- Moral authority score: 79.3
--- International relations score: 80.6
--- Administrative skills score: 75.0
--- Congressional relations score: 71.6
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 86.9
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 62.7
--- Performance within context of the times score: 82.5
Theodore Roosevelt was only 42 when he assumed the presidency after President McKinley's assassination, making him the youngest person ever to hold the office. Roosevelt used the proverb "speak softly and carry a big stick" as
his mantra for global diplomacy. Remembered as the "conservation president," Roosevelt federally protected over 230 million acres of public land while in office.
Patch Bros // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Franklin D. Roosevelt
- 32nd president (Served: March 4, 1933-April 12, 1945)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 841
--- Political persuasion score: 94.8
--- Crisis leadership score: 91.6
--- Economic management score: 75.4
--- Moral authority score: 81.8
--- International relations score: 88.0
--- Administrative skills score: 80.7
--- Congressional relations score: 80.5
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 92.0
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 66.2
--- Performance within context of the times score: 89.6
Franklin D. Roosevelt faced a great number of difficulties during his 12 years in office, most notably the Great Depression followed swiftly by World War II. His
New Deal programs were much maligned by political adversaries, but they were effective at pulling America out of the Great Depression. Among the programs established under the New Deal that still exist today are Social Security, farm subsidies, unemployment insurance, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
His
"Day of Infamy" speech on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, propelled the United States into WWII after more than two years of neutrality. Roosevelt died in his 12th year in office, just months after starting his fourth term. The ratification of the 22nd Amendment several years later, in 1951, prevented future presidents from serving more than two four-year terms.
Vincenzo Laviosa // Wikimedia Commons
#2. George Washington
- 1st president (Served: April 30, 1789-March 4, 1797)
- Political party: Independent
- Overall C-SPAN score: 851
--- Political persuasion score: 89.9
--- Crisis leadership score: 91.9
--- Economic management score: 80.5
--- Moral authority score: 92.7
--- International relations score: 85.0
--- Administrative skills score: 84.0
--- Congressional relations score: 83.5
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 93.1
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 54.8
--- Performance within context of the times score: 95.6
The first U.S. president was
deeply embarrassed by his limited formal schooling. Fellow founding father John Adams once famously claimed Washington was "too illiterate" for the presidency. Washington was, however, extremely wealthy. He owned a whiskey distillery, producing as much as 11,000 gallons of whiskey a year. His marriage to wife Martha further increased his wealth—and the number of persons he enslaved.
Like many other elected officials who would follow him, Washington struggled with the hypocrisy of the slave trade. Washington first became an enslaver
at age 11 and remained so for over 50 years. At the time of his death, he decreed that all enslaved persons at Mount Vernon be freed upon the eventual death of his wife.
You may also like: What a Roe v. Wade reversal could mean for abortion access across America
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Abraham Lincoln
- 16th president (Served: March 4, 1861-April 15, 1865)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 897
--- Political persuasion score: 91.5
--- Crisis leadership score: 96.4
--- Economic management score: 81.9
--- Moral authority score: 95.2
--- International relations score: 82.8
--- Administrative skills score: 86.7
--- Congressional relations score: 78.9
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 96.4
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 90.9
--- Performance within context of the times score: 96.5
On Jan. 1, 1863, two years into his first term, Abraham Lincoln issued the
Emancipation Proclamation, declaring the freedom of all enslaved peoples. The Civil War had been raging at that point since six weeks into Lincoln's presidency. Lincoln's time in office was entirely occupied by the war, and he only survived the first overture of its conclusion by a few days but never saw its complete cessation.
One month into Lincoln's second term, in April 1865, five days after the
articles of surrender were issued by Robert E. Lee, John Wilkes Booth shot the president in the back of the head at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. In a cruel and fascinating twist of fate, a photograph of Lincoln's second inauguration shows his would-be assassin standing within firing range of the president.
Canva
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!