Matthew Yglesias: Biden 2024? America needs to know now

If Joe Biden wants to run for re-election, he should say so clearly and soon — and then start acting like it. Alternatively, if the president is not sure he wants to run again, he should take that as a strong sign that he shouldn’t — and then make that announcement soon, too.

The point, you may have noticed, is that whatever he does, he needs to do it soon.

Yes, it’s abnormally early for an incumbent president to be making an official announcement. But for all modern incumbents, a re-election campaign has been a foregone conclusion. For Biden, it isn’t. And for many Democrats in Washington, the presumption now — partly because of his age and partly because of his policies — is that he’s not running.

Many Democrats see his tenure thus far as reflecting tendencies they usually see in a lame-duck president. He’s prioritized ambitious foreign policy goals — rallying the world against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and fighting a trade war with China — over domestic issues such as inflation. He’s compromised his diversity goals to hand out senior jobs to old friends such as Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, while simultaneously outsourcing most of the staff work to the left wing of the party.

None of this means that he won’t run for re-election. But it does mean that many who prefer a moderate “Bidenist” Democratic Party to a more progressive one believe that he won’t — and are currently casting around for alternatives to Vice President Kamala Harris.

It continues to be the case, however, that the best standard-bearer for the Bidenist faction of the party is none other than Joe Biden himself. That means he has to become more like Primary Candidate Joe Biden — the one who prioritized popularity and electability over legacy items for the history books — and less like President Joe Biden, who in March 2021 convened a roundtable meeting with historians to discuss his potential legacy and his “think-big, go-big mentality.”

This is the kind of thing presidents normally do in the March after they get re-elected. That’s when they turn the page on practical politics in favor of efforts to define themselves in the eyes of history.

The Biden administration is being reckless with its politics — hostile to fossil fuel extraction amid high energy costs, picking aggressive fights over transgender issues that could be easily ducked, and more focused on the benefits of student loan relief than on its impact on inflation.

In retrospect, the historians’ advice to Biden to go big was borderline absurd. There’s a reason congressional Democrats ran consistently weaker than his presidential campaign — a margin of the public was voting for Biden despite the progressive agenda, not because of it.

Biden’s core promise was a return to normalcy and the expurgation of Trump from the political system. He’s actually delivered on more of this promise than most people realize, yet his historical legacy may still suffer.

Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion

