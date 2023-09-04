One hundred and thirty years ago at Chicago’s World’s Fair, American Federation of Labor President Samuel Gompers (1850-1924) addressed the International Labor Congress.

Gompers' speech is often quoted with just three words: “We want more.” Yet revisiting his full text tells a different story.

Gompers did say labor wanted better wages and an eight-hour workday, but his words reflect a broader vision. Gompers’ full statement was:

“What does labor want? We want more schoolhouses and less jails; more books and less arsenals; more learning and less vice; more leisure and less greed; more justice and less revenge; in fact, more of the opportunities to cultivate our better natures, to make manhood more noble, womanhood more beautiful, and childhood more happy and bright.”

Education

Education’s power resounds through this message. When delivering this in 1893, very few working-class children received more than a primary school education. It was estimated in the early 20th century that more than 2 million children labored. Gompers is saying that learning is a truer path for a youngster than a factory or coal mine.

“More schoolhouses and less jails” — ensuring a decent education helps establish a person for life.

I remember our late Republican state Rep. Gordon Ropp, who often shared with me that if we spent more tax dollars on preschool and kindergarten, we’d be spending less on prisons. That’s a sound sentiment.

If we ensure our children have access to food, health care and education, life holds promise. The streets become the school if the greater society is not ensuring our youth these basic foundations.

Peace and justice

“More books and less arsenals” — Gompers is sharing a peace message here yet also reflecting his times. In the 1880s, various states built urban arsenals whose troops were frequently mobilized to suppress working people organizing.

“More leisure and less greed” — the 1880s-1890s was the Gilded Age, the press overflowing with rich people’s opulent wealth displays, lavish mansions and ostentatious lifestyles, while working people labored 10-12 hours daily, lucky to have Sunday off, living hand to mouth in slums and mining camps.

Life beyond work

Gompers is stating that a working person deserves a life — a day off and personal time. A popular bumper sticker says, “Thank the unions for the weekend.” Fighting for the eight-hour day meant more than less hours; it allowed average people to recuperate and enjoy life.

Unions exist for their members and to ensure a safe job with decent pay and benefits. Unions, if they are true to their souls, are a labor movement to uplift all working people. Samuel Gompers’ sentiments from 1893 are a clarion call to that deeper obligation to build a more equitable and just society where everyone’s contributions are valued and rewarded.