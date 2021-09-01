MATEJKA: COVID underscores importance of workers

COVID forced a realization on Americans: our lives depend on essential workers, everyday people doing the necessary jobs that keep people comfortable and sustain the economy.

Billionaires in space and celebrity antics are an amusing distraction, but when toilet paper was scarce, we realized suddenly that paper factory, transportation and retail workers were truly vital.

Having children quarantined at home made one realize the incredible vocation that teachers, school support workers and bus drivers have taken on. Keeping children positive, interacting and learning new skills requires a special touch. Frantic parents trying to complete their own tasks found that supervising and engaging children at the same time is no small undertaking.

Medical personnel displayed incredible sacrifice these past two years, literally face to face with infection while they valiantly did their best to care for the sick and dying while hospital wards overflowed.

Americans thrive on inexpensive food; a look back at the income percentage previous generations spent on groceries places us in an enviable situation. Little thought was given to the immigrant workers sweating in the fields and crammed into packing plants, our local food service workers stocking shelves, ringing up groceries and prepping that take out meal. Suddenly rising costs and shortages made us all realize how dependent we were on ignored and poorly paid workers. With these hard-working people shoulder to shoulder in a meat packing plant, it was an incredible insult when managers were placing bets on which percentage would fall sick or possibly die from COVID.

We rarely recognize the clean water we drink and the sanitation protecting us with a flush that requires a skilled plumber; the electrician who keeps the lights, heat and AC on; and the laborer who smooths the asphalt and concrete repairing our perennial potholes.

Not to mention the garbage and recycling picked up weekly, the truck driver and railroader delivering our goods, the warehouse worker pushed and pushed harder again to stuff that package sitting on our doorstep. The potential economic frailty of the international marketplace became real when new trucks sat idle because of one missing little chip.

The list could go on, so many services, production and construction occupations that make our lives comfortable. It was heartening to see so many yard signs, evening community applause events and “thank you” said to many folks who rarely received them.

There are multiple lessons here; as we recognize our mutual dependence, our need for skilled and dedicated workers, but also, the economic disparity that marks our economy. Pew Research reports that middle-class incomes have grown at a slower rate than upper-tier incomes over the past five decades. The share of American adults who live in middle-income households has decreased from 61% in 1971 to 51% in 2019. During this time, the share of adults in the upper-income tier increased from 14% to 20%, and the share in the lower-income tier increased from 25% to 29%. Or, as that old expression goes, “the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.”

The help wanted signs and increased wages are a healthy sign that workers are valued. It’s great to say thank you, even better to pay a living wage. Workers in the U.S. also have a right to organize on the job, form a union, and together improve their conditions.

If we truly value workers, this Labor Day we should salute and say thank you. And most importantly, our economic system should put its money where its mouth is and ensure everyone earns enough to live decently and with dignity.

Mike Matejka is the legislative director of the Great Plains Laborers' District Council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0