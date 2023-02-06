Fixed-income investors are experiencing what could be the most challenging year for bond markets in 45 years, with 2022 shaping up to be possibly the worst since 1931.

Bonds are units of debt issued by companies or governments that are converted into tradable assets. They contain the loan terms, such as the interest payment, bond principal, and maturity date. Bonds essentially function as instruments used by governments and corporations for borrowing money. Although the stock market generates far more headlines, global bond markets are much larger in value than stock markets, with more than $100 trillion tied up in bonds worldwide versus $64 trillion in equities.

Investors generally demand higher interest rates for lending to governments over extended periods, reflecting the opportunity cost of tying up their money longer amid rising growth and inflation forecasts. On the other hand, short-term rates occasionally rise beyond longer-term yields, disturbing the bond markets' usual trend. When the yield curve inverts, investors demand more interest to lend to the government over shorter periods. This abnormality implies that investors anticipate economic growth to decline soon. Historically, an inverted yield curve has been a strong indicator of a pending recession. This is especially true when the U.S. faces strong global headwinds from Europe, where the Russia-Ukraine war and related sanctions have created a painful energy price shock.

Many consider bonds safer alternatives to other investments, and Treasury bonds are among the safest government bonds. While bonds are less volatile and tend to outperform equities in times of economic hardship, this does not imply that they are a rock-solid investment or that you should only invest in bonds.

