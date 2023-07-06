The news only gets worse for Illinois’ version of the Green New Deal. That’s CEJA, Illinois’ Clean Energy and Jobs Act. It was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2021. Its goals are to phase out carbon emissions from the energy and transportation sectors and make all electricity production in Illinois emissions-free by 2045.

It has already been failing badly, as downstate consumers can attest. As widely reported, electricity costs have soared 50% in the southern two-thirds of the state, and they’ve doubled in some areas. That area also became at “high risk” of brownouts according to a warning issued last year by Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which oversees the power grid for Illinois and much of the Midwest.

One central problem is that fossil fueled energy plants began closing down when it became clear that they had a target on their backs. Pritzker announced zero-emissions as a goal immediately upon taking office, though it took a couple more years to pass CEJA in the General Assembly. Owners of fossil fuel plants saw no point in investing to keep them operating. CEJA’s authors simply underestimated how quickly they would close.

They also underestimated the cost of upgrading transmission lines needed to serve new solar and wind production.

And now, pressure is coming from another state where CEJA’s impact will push up rates and reduce reliability. As reported by Crain’s Chicago Business last month, a bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers is blaming CEJA for jeopardizing reliability in their state and potentially raising costs for their ratepayers.

They are threatening to take legal action against Illinois in response.

The problem is that Ohio, Illinois and other neighboring states share the same power grid, and CEJA’s deficiencies spill over to those states. CEJA has the potential to cost Ohio consumers hundreds of millions of dollars in transmission upgrades and higher power prices according to a letter the Ohio lawmakers sent to PJM Interconnection, which oversees power planning in the region.

The second new problem for CEJA results from the historic decision issued June 30 by the U.S. Supreme Court that all but bans racial preferences. Racial preferences and other social justice goals are embedded throughout CEJA. In the law, “equity” appears 233 times, “race” appears 28 times and “environmental justice” appears 108 times. Preferences are given based on race to contractors, employees, borrowers and more. Insofar as they are racial preferences, they are now subject at high risk of being invalidated as equal protection violations under the Supreme Court’s new ruling.

Pursuing renewable energy is a noble goal and all of our energy problems are not caused by CEJA. But the problem with CEJA is that it strives for too much too fast. Wind and solar energy, for now, are not well enough to replace natural gas and coal reliably and at reasonable cost.

It’s like flying an airplane while trying to build it at the same time, as many of CEJA’s critics have put it. Nor is it sensible to make energy production a massive social justice program. Worthy as those goals may be, affordable, reliable energy is too important for all Illinoisans, and utility bills are not the place to add the cost of social justice goals.

CEJA must either be amended drastically or repealed entirely.