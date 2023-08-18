Chief Justice John Roberts famously declared in a 2009 case involving the Voting Rights Act that “things in the South have changed.” That case – Shelby County v. Holder – is widely seen as having gutted a key provision of the landmark 1965 law.

More recently in states from Mississippi to Idaho, conservative efforts to restrict voting rights continue to put the lie to Roberts’ claim. For example, in a spectacularly assertive move the Republican governor and legislature of Alabama recently defied a Supreme Court ruling that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act by engaging in racial gerrymandering. In effect Alabama was told to create a second Black-majority congressional district to better represent Black voters. The state defiantly said no.

As we mark the 58th anniversary of Lyndon Johnson’s signing of the Voting Rights Act, it’s worth recalling that the law came about in no small part due to Alabama’s efforts to disenfranchise Black voters. We should also remember that it was country-before-party statesmanship, including a bipartisan Senate vote of 77-19, that propelled the Voting Rights Act into law.

On Monday March 8, 1965, the front page of the Chicago Tribune featured this headline: “Negros Routed by Tear Gas.” The headline referred to Selma, Alabama. A voting rights march to the state capitol in Montgomery, a demonstration of civil rights leaders’ determination to register Black Americans to vote, was stopped by nightstick-swinging state troopers at the Edmund Pettis Bridge on the outskirts of town. One marcher, future Congressman John Lewis, was beaten to the point of requiring hospitalization.

Nothing – not the March on Washington in the summer of 1963, not the ambush murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers, not the Birmingham police commissioner turning fire hoses on protesters, not even a church bombing that killed four African American girls – galvanized the country like “bloody Sunday” in Selma.

Millions of American saw the shocking images from Selma on television, many viewing them that Sunday night when ABC News broke into the network’s airing of the Academy Award–winning film "Judgment at Nuremburg" to broadcast a special report. Johnson, who had told Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. early in 1965 that he could not get a voting rights bill through Congress that year but was “going to do it eventually” now had no choice but to act.

As was the case just months earlier with passage of the Civil Rights Act, Illinois Republican Senator Everett Dirksen, the cagey, dealmaking Senate minority leader, became the key player in passage of the Voting Rights Act. Dirksen quietly hashed out legislative details with Johnson and then skillfully maneuvered fellow Republicans toward eventual votes to end a filibuster and pass the historic bill.

During weeks of legal debates and legislative drafting, Dirksen’s office became the voting rights control center. “We had the same process (used on the Civil Rights Act) of coming out every day at 4 o’clock and Dirksen would talk to the cameras and the press,” Charles Ferris, a top aide to Majority Leader Mike Mansfield recalled. “Mansfield would stand in the background and smoke his pipe and say nothing, just nod his agreement to Dirksen’s daily report.”

Dirksen became the principal Senate conduit to Johnson and as was always the case with their extremely close relationship, everything involved getting the votes. In one telephone call Johnson demanded faster action, but Dirksen cautioned LBJ not to push senators too hard. “I just had a talk with Mike (Mansfield),” Dirksen said. “Don’t make any statements about driving that damn thing through before Easter. We think now we’ve got a good bill. We had 20 guys around a table putting the finishing touches on it on late Saturday afternoon.”

Still, Johnson was concerned about more Selma-like unrest if debate dragged on. Dirksen said he understood and then calmly assured Johnson that when the legislative process was complete, “it will be the bill we have drawn up because I think it’s a good one.”

Lady Bird Johnson reported looking in on her husband and Dirksen hammering out strategy around the voting rights bill and described them, “in earnest conversation ... two brother artisans in government, heads close together.” Checking back two hours later, the first lady found the two old pols “in practically the same posture.”

During another telephone call in this period, Dirksen let it slip that he had spoken with a Democratic senator about one of his frequent conversations with the Democratic president. Johnson was taken aback. “You don’t know these little boys, my friend,” Johnson said. “I catch more hell because they think you’re running the government these Democrats ... but I’ve got to talk to you, but don’t you ever let ’em know I do. Don’t you tell ’em.”

The political and personal relationship between Republican Dirksen and Democrat Mansfield was just as close and in light of today’s absence of bipartisan cooperation on virtually everything the partnership was nothing short of miraculous. Mansfield, who said he enjoyed “a dream relationship” with Dirksen, willingly conceded Senate leadership on the Voting Rights Act to the Republican and the two men lavished praise on each other, which prompted grumbling from both sides of the aisle.

Ferris, the Mansfield aide, suggested to his boss that at least some of the time, the working sessions might be held in the majority leader’s office, just to placate Democrats. “No, Charlie,” Mansfield said, “we’re going to meet in Dirksen’s office every day … This is probably the most important piece of social legislation in history for this country. It’s very, very good if the people of this country realize that this legislation is being put together not just by Democrats but by Republicans. If Everett Dirksen can go before the cameras every day and talk about what we’re doing on this bill, that’s an important message for the country.”

Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act on August 4, 1965, declaring: “Today is a triumph for freedom as huge as any victory on the battlefield. Today the Negro story and the American story fuse and blend.”

Yet, nearly 60 years later the long battle to preserve and expand voting rights goes on, hampered in our time by the lack of bipartisanship that was a central feature of the Senate of Everett Dirksen and Mike Mansfield.