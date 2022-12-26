LZ Granderson: The lonely exit of Adam Kinzinger

This House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol published its final report and referred President Donald Trump for prosecution.

For the seven Democrats on the committee, the journey has been long, but at least they can finally go home. But for the two Republican members, who chose country over party, "home" is now a complicated word.

This is particularly true for Kinzinger, who announced in 2021 that he was not seeking reelection after his district was redrawn — although it is worth mentioning that had he run again, he would have faced the wrath of Donald Trump for voting to impeach him. During the Jan. 6 investigation, Kinzinger sold his house in his home state of Illinois and temporarily moved his family to Texas. He's now trying to decide where "home" is — both literally and figuratively.

"There are a lot of factors for us to consider," Kinzinger told me this week, besides housing costs and schools. "I don't know where we're going to settle down. We'll see."

Yes, we shall.

About all of it.

While the committee's lengthy final report provides damning evidence against the former president as well as his co-conspirators, its recommendation to the Justice Department is similar to that of the Mueller report, in that evidence is all it can provide. It is up to the Justice Department to decide what to do with it, if anything.

Kinzinger said the committee's investigation was different from the one conducted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 election, because the attorney general didn't try to get out in front of the Jan. 6 committee's messaging and its process was transparent. But the congressman does acknowledge he may have to live with the fact that charges won't come.

"I always assumed everyone in politics had their version of a red line, that one thing they won't do," he said. "My faith in the people who become politicians has become really damaged. I now look more realistically at politics."

"It's been a dark couple of years for me," he shared. "This has been all-consuming. I went into this job at 32 as a Republican because I believed in the mission, and now I don't know what the mission is. Ukraine is way more divided politically than we are. But you see what happens when their freedom is threatened. They are willing to die for it. We have what they are fighting for, and we are trying just as hard to get rid of it."

Strong words from someone who voted for President Trump in 2020 and sided with his agenda more than 90% of the time.

And therein lies the rub with a political figure like Kinzinger. His participation in the Jan. 6 committee is appreciated by the left, but his voting record is pure right.

"Trump basically inherited a Republican agenda and went with it," Kinzinger said of his own voting record. "I can't think of any vote that I regret."

Kinzinger was not aware just how far Trump's rot had reached until Jan. 6, 2021. He was not aware how far people were willing to go to serve Trump until the investigation unearthed frightening details, like the never-issued executive order that would have seized voting machines.

Then there was the correspondence of Trump's White House chief of staff.

"All of Mark Meadows' text log was shocking, but the biggest personal shock was seeing how much Ginni Thomas was texting him," he said of Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Virginia, a conservative activist. "Who saw that coming?"

Who saw any of this coming?

If you ever wondered why the forefathers feared a two-party system, look no further than Kinzinger, a decorated war hero who doesn't have a party — or even a state — to call home.