Linda Stroh: Bloomington needs new city manager

After several phone calls over the last six months regarding various issues pertaining to Public Works and other various matters and complaints. It is clear that we need a new city manager.

I attended a city council meeting in person but was mostly virtual for city council members.

I had to talk fast as I was told I only had three minutes and there would be no comment back to me and I could not ask questions, distancing me as a citizen. (Actually it felt a bit disrespectful to me also). I practiced and shorted my notes down to the three-minute time limit. Anyway, I voiced complaints regarding bulk waste including mattresses, etc. sitting on curbs and blocking sidewalks for an average of three months before being picked up, mostly on the west side.

And after calling the Director of Public Works, his statement was “we don’t have the number of employees that we used to have”. Each time that I would call Public Works about picking up bulk trash in the neighborhood that is a health hazard and an eye sore, their answers varied from “it’s the pandemic" or "the bulk crews are picking up leaves for the next several weeks," and a variety of other excuses.

Yet according to the report given by the Finance Director at the meeting and an article in the Pantagraph from that meeting, Bloomington will have a surplus of money this year. So then why are my taxes being raised every year when I get fewer and fewer services?

Various intersections on the west side within city limits have an accumulation of trash on the road side. The same trash has been there for the last 2 years, I recognize it. What happened to our west side? It never used to look this way. We have so many city leaders, what the heck are they doing? We are paying them a great deal of money to make sure they are doing their job of overseeing the departments.

I am a native of this great city which is more than I can say for the majority of the directors within the city department. And I have never experienced such poor basic city services as we today. And it seems to be getting worse if that’s even possible. Bulk trash should be picked up each and every week. Add more employees if necessary.

Or reduce the “big” bonuses and salaries and raises of the directors and managers who oversee the departments who do not care about doing a very good job of taking care of the residents of this city.

People voice their opinions, for example, about not wanting to spend big money on a library which is probably going to move to the east side in a few years anyway. (I will say however that the internet service is a slow as molasses there which should have been upgraded before now). Our government does not listen to us. Yet they want their greedy hands on our tax money.

The PACE department has also been notified about several vehicles parked in yards and garbage accumulated on properties yet the process takes several months and after going to court if they still don’t comply, then they may put a lean on the problem property which still will not get people to clean up their property.

Could we have some common sense here please? At the close of this city council meeting, the mayor talked for the last 10 minutes about how we must continue to social distance. He however, was sitting shoulder to shoulder about 12 inches apart, maskless, with the city manager and a board member who were present in person. All other city board members, including my new ward 6 alderperson whom I was looking forward to meeting in person, but I couldn’t do that either because the rest of the alderman were virtual and the mayor said would remain virtual through February. Further distancing government from community.

Linda Stroh is a Bloomington resident.

