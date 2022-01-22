Lester Lindley: Of vaccines and vaccine mandates

Opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines and recent vaccine mandates register a revulsion against long-held traditional American values and objectives.

Parents and grandparents, historically, sacrificed so their youngsters and grandchildren could have a better life. Now, in the name of independence, liberty and free choice, millions of adults reject shots that would protect them, the children in their families and neighborhoods, leading to hundreds of thousands children getting the virus, untold numbers hospitalized, many of them having long-term, even life-altering complications from COVID, and still others dying.

Historically, Americans emphasize and valued self-reliance – doing for oneself what one could, not expecting others to do for them what that which they do for themselves, but COVID proved that, in this case, self-reliance is illusory, a deceptive phantom. Those who get COVID after rejecting the vaccine are treated at extremely high costs to hospitals by their medical and staff personnel, who try to do for the unvaccinated what they could have done for themselves but refused. Additionally, patients with little or no control over conditions that require medical care are shunted aside in over-crowded hospitals to make room for the unvaccinated. Those who could care for themselves but didn’t, crowd out those who couldn’t. This is socialism in the very worse – even despicable, if not damnable – sense of the term.

Historically, Americans believe that life is precious, that the dignity of life and individual worth are virtually incalculable, except for those who reject vaccinations. Vaccines have been available for more than a year and yet over 800,000 have died from the virus in less than two years – a much larger toll than the Civil War of four years. As costly as the Civil War was, it preserved the union and eliminated slavery; by comparison, the freedom and liberty that attends vaccination refusal holds the prospect of untold thousands more Americans dying needlessly with the real prospect of a second winter of discontent ominously looming, attended with non-yet known restrictions, closures and remote learning in the upcoming months.

Even then, the second winter of discontent is upon us, with more than two, three, maybe even four or five times the number of deaths in a week’s time – most of whom are unvaccinated – from COVID than were killed during the sneak Pearl Harbor attack just over 80 years ago.

In a 1925 volume of essays celebrating the American Public Health Service, one author hoped that the next 50 years should be devoted to “preventative” medicine. Its mission, bolstered by the CDC and other agencies, was to protect, promote and advance the health and safety of the people of the United States.

The aggressive work of American medical scientists, building an earlier work of European medical experts, eliminated childhood threats of polio, measles diphtheria, tetanus, mumps, pertussis, rubella, whooping cough and minimized seasonal influenza – of which most living Americans are direct and continuing beneficiaries. The COVID vaccines hold the promise of adding another dreaded scourge to that list for the benefit of this and following generations.

Celebrations on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veteran’s Day mark the sacrifices that military personnel made over the generations for the nation’s freedom. The unvaccinated celebrate the military’s sacrifices with at least as much, if not more, gusto than the vaccinated. There is no basic training, no boot camp, no foreign deployments, no force family separations in getting a shot, yet the unvaccinated celebrate those who made those costly sacrifices – and too frequently, the ultimate sacrifice – to secure the nation’s freedom, and yet refuse to undergo the extremely minor inconvenience of getting a shot, which would help secure the nation’s health security.

“Freedom is not free” holds for the unvaccinated ever as much as the sacrifices that we celebrate on Memorial Day.

Lester Lindley is a resident of Frankfort.

