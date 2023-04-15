My environment is full of children. I teach in a school that has big, small, tall, short, many hues and colors and different faiths and denominations of students. They are rambunctious and raucous. At times precocious and little balls of energy ready to shock the rooms they walk in.

The hallways are teaming with youngsters trying to find their educations and themselves on a highway full of modern-day potholes. The road they are on is treacherous and rolling constantly with torment.

Bullying is a regular event. Friends will eat lunch with each other one day and then be sworn enemies the next. The testing of relationships of a dating nature is being painted on a canvas with very loud and newly acquired painting strokes. It is trepidation and excitement at the same time.

I’ve taught for decades and I have had young teachers interview me and ask me hundreds of questions about how I keep coming back every year. They want to know how I develop relationships and foster the wards in my care. Young teachers, disheveled and full of vim and vigor, want to know if teaching is ever going to get easier and what I can do to help them chart a course to retirement.

I really don’t have a definitive answer for the young educators. My bag of witty and pithy Mark Twain-like commentaries is empty. I shrug and sit back and say what I’ve said for over 30 years. I tell them the rawness of my teaching journey and all the incredible things I’ve seen and felt.

I tell the youthful teachers that I’ve been the recipient of a hug every day for 30 years. I get to argue, laugh, cry and think every day while attempting to transmit great stories of American and world history. I get to see student greatness and unfortunately, I get to see the underbelly of the wrongs and disturbing grime that fills our student’s existence.

As my soliloquy continues, I see transfixed eyes follow mine as I explain and detail that I’ve had to defend children against their parents’ wrath and I’ve had students defend me against their parents’ rage.

I once sat and got to listen to a Middle Eastern immigrant fighting to keep back the tears he was shedding as he explained that his son will be a great American and save Americans and help fight and hold back the rhetoric that slams into his people about being terrorists. I had that parent hug me as his tears dripped on my shirt while he thanked me for teaching his son. I think even a couple of my tears adorned his shirt as we parted.

I tell the young teachers that you will be called names. I have been called every cuss word you can call a soul. I have been screamed at and threatened with death. I stood in the face of parents hitting me with their spittle while they called me a coward attempting to draw me into fisticuffs. I have read emails that would embarrass you.

On the other side, I’ve had the chance to hug the children of the students I have taught and listened to those young parents say I was one of the greatest people they have ever met.

I can’t walk downtown or cruise the mall without looking like I’m a politician running for office. I shake more hands, kiss more babies and get crushed with more bone-bruising hugs than any Presidential candidate ever. And the joy fills my tired and weary heart.

I lay out the road map that I have discovered on my unending journey in education, and I talk about the lessons my students have taught me. Lessons like inserting great Americans of every sex, race, culture and creed in my assignments made my students’ eyes and ears explode with questions.

For too long history has been homogeneously filled with the exploits of white men. You can call me “woke.” I could care less.

On every assignment I make I put women of courage and character on it. I list African Americans that committed unbelievable acts of valor for my students to see. I recite the exploits of Asian Americans, Muslim Americans and every culture that looked at the Stars and Bars and called this multicultural ball of yarn home. You see my kids’ eyes light up knowing heroes that look like them walked the road to build America too.

Lastly, I tell the teachers that are new to the profession that no day is ever the same. Time changes, history changes, society, and technology change but under each layer of onion that represents my students’ lives I have found kids are kids. I have tried my best to give a clean slate and unconditional love to students that pushed me away and stated their high levels of hate for me. I just kept hitting them with love like the ocean hits the beach.

The new teachers always sigh and tell me I’m crazy. I look at them and smile and say, “You’ll have to excuse me, I have another hug to go get.”