KAREN BUSSONE: Finding space to maximize exposure

Online shopping is continuing to grow, but brick-and-mortar stores continue to make up the majority of small business retail purchases. Bloomington/Normal and McLean County provide a diverse range of locales and opportunities, but it does take some preparation and hard work to find a space that will maximize exposure to your customer base.

And those traffic numbers are not the end, in and of themselves. The old real estate maxim of “location, location, location” indicates the importance of finding the right locale, but there’s a lot more involved in guaranteeing success than simply finding the right address.

At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we help clients clarify their objectives, resources, and potential through all the stages of making the leap from the idea to the storefront.

Here’s just a couple of tips:

Do a needs assessment. Every business is unique, and you know yours best. How much space do you need? (Don’t forget about storage and a secure office.) How much parking? Do you need a reception area? Loading dock? What else?

What’s your budget? Don’t forget that location expenses go quite a bit beyond your rent. Utilities, maintenance, insurance, furnishings, customer conveniences like rest rooms, etc., all need to be considered.

Use your networks. Friends, family, suppliers, or business associates are all potential tipsters about the availability of a space. If you have the resources, engage a commercial real estate agent. The community has many good ones who can save you a lot of time and research.

Once you’ve narrowed things down to a potential space or two, try visiting other businesses in the general neighborhood. What can they tell you about foot traffic and customer demographics? Is their landlord the same person you will be leasing from? What are the plusses and minuses there?

Maybe you’ve found a space that is unique and has never been used for retail. You better check with the local government to ensure your activities will be compatible with the current zoning.

After you’re fairly certain about the location, the lease negotiation is another area of work. Put some other eyes (professional ones, if possible) on that lease document, and also see if the landlord will credit you for improvements you are planning for the space.

I know there’s a lot to unpack here. If you’re undergoing some stress about finding a home for your retail business or would simply like a fresh perspective on your ideas and challenges, contact SBDC (www.mcleancosbdc.org) and let’s talk.

Karen Bussone is director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County, based at Illinois Wesleyan University.

