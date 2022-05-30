Jonathan Bernstein: Biden’s approval slump hits a dreary new milestone

The bad news for President Joe Biden is that his popularity has fallen, this past week, into dead last place. Of the 13 presidents during the polling era, none has been in worse shape at this point in his first term, almost 500 days into a presidency, than Biden’s 40.5% approval rating. That’s according to FiveThirtyEight’s estimate of his average standing in all the public opinion polls. It’s not quite Biden’s own low point — he briefly dipped a bit lower in late February — but it’s close.
Is there any good news for the president? Sort of. His 40.5% is not a historic low for first-term presidents. Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Lyndon Johnson and Harry Truman all had lower lows. Clinton, Reagan and Truman hit bottom before being re-elected, with the latter two dipping well below 40% closer to their elections than Biden is to his. Indeed, there’s no relationship between approval ratings at the 500-day mark and re-election.
The news is worse for Democrats with respect to this November’s midterm elections, however. It’s not clear when voters make up their minds before heading to the polls for general elections, but political scientists do know that presidential approval ratings are usually strong factors affecting midterm results.
Democrats hope, at this point, that the issue context of the election will be focused on policy areas that tend to help them. And that is possible. But it seems unlikely that even if that happens, it will enough to overcome the president’s unpopularity.
It’s impossible to be certain about the reasons for Biden’s miserable ratings, but I believe that the big factors have been the pandemic and the economy, with the latter pretty much about inflation. If that’s true, then moderating prices and waning COVID-19 surges would be the factors most likely to turn things around.
That is, of course, easier said than done. Especially since what seems to matter are results, not policies, even concerning circumstances over which presidents have little short-term control. The other potential bit of good news for Biden is that what usually matters is the direction of change, not the level. So if gasoline prices trend down over the next several months from the current national average of $4.60 a gallon to $4 or so, Biden may well be better off than if prices had been at $4 the whole time, and may even be better off than if prices at the pump were slowly rising to, say, $3.75 a gallon. The same should be true of inflation overall.
But the flip side is that the same goes for economic growth and jobs. If the labor market cools but remains at a historically healthy level, voters may be more likely to punish Biden for a recent falloff than they would be to reward him for the still-low rates of unemployment.
Remember that approval ratings tend to drive pundits’ (and often politicians’) views of the president and everything he does. When a president is unpopular, then pundits ascribe that trouble to practically everything the president is doing. That’s a fallacy. If it’s true that inflation and the pandemic account for the bulk of Biden’s unpopularity, then other things he’s doing may actually be helping him, not hurting him. But much of what presidents do, even what they do publicly, just doesn’t change the way people think about his success or failure.
1 of 20
Cities Where Incomes Have Struggled to Keep Pace With Inflation
Photo Credit: sebra / Shutterstock
The U.S. economy is now a full year into a historic run of inflation. Year-over-year price increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% in every month since May 2021, peaking at 8.5% in March. While the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates to cool the economy, supply chain challenges and strong consumer demand throughout the pandemic have sent inflation to its highest levels in four decades.
While countless headlines over the last year have invoked widespread concerns about inflation, not every household experiences rising prices in the same way. For example, homeowners who bought before the pandemic have been spared from spiking prices for housing costs, while remote workers have been less susceptible to rising costs for vehicles and gasoline. And amid a tight labor market and the Great Resignation, many workers have seen their wage gains outpace the rate of inflation—but for those who haven’t, rising prices have effectively given them a pay cut.
Even before the current run of inflation, many workers were already in a challenging position due to relatively slow wage growth relative to prices over the last decade. Average hourly earnings showed year-over-year growth of between 2% and 3% for most of the decade before the pandemic, falling behind the rate of growth in the CPI at several points. And over this period, higher earners—who may already be better equipped to withstand rising prices—saw their wages grow significantly faster than lower earners.
Wage increases only narrowly exceeded price increases nationally over the past decade
The pandemic and rising prices over the last year have changed this picture. Early in the pandemic, year-over-year wage growth spiked to more than 7.5% and has stayed around 5% for most of the last two years, nearly twice the rate of growth over the previous decade. This was good news for workers initially, as wage growth far exceeded the rate of inflation. But with prices rising rapidly, data from March 2022 year-over-year changes in the CPI are outpacing year-over-year changes in hourly earnings by 3 percentage points.
Changes in cost of living have also affected workers differently according to geography. More than two-thirds of states saw cost of living decrease relative to the national average in the decade before the pandemic. In contrast, coastal states like Washington, Oregon, and Massachusetts led the nation in cost of living increases over the same span.
Coastal states experienced large cost of living increases over the past decade
But with wage growth in mind, rising cost of living hasn’t necessarily reduced real income for the typical worker in more expensive states. Many of the states that had faster growth in cost of living, like California and Colorado, also have experienced economic prosperity that increased wages more rapidly than in other parts of the country. The state whose workers might be best off in recent years is Utah, which saw the nation’s fastest growth in real per capita income from 2010 to 2020 at 43.1% and had the seventh-lowest change in cost of living over that span. At both the state and metro level, other locations have struggled with the opposite problem: slower increases in income alongside faster increases in cost of living. States where incomes have increased most slowly over the last decade include Alaska, Connecticut, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.
Utah had the largest increase in per capita income over the past decade
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Real Personal Income tables. To determine the locations where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation, researchers at LLC.org calculated the percentage change in real per capita income between 2010 and 2020, with lower values being ranked higher. All values shown are inflation-adjusted to 2020 dollars. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents were included. Additionally, metros were grouped into cohorts based on population size.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation.
Cities where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation
While some workers have seen their wage gains outpace inflation, others haven’t—and rising prices have effectively given them a pay cut. Even before the current run of inflation, many workers were already in a challenging position due to slow wage growth relative to prices over the last decade. Changes in cost of living have also affected workers differently according to geography. Researchers ranked metros and states by the percentage change in real per capita income between 2010 and 2020, with lower values being ranked higher.
1 of 20
Cities Where Incomes Have Struggled to Keep Pace With Inflation
Photo Credit: sebra / Shutterstock
The U.S. economy is now a full year into a historic run of inflation. Year-over-year price increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% in every month since May 2021, peaking at 8.5% in March. While the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates to cool the economy, supply chain challenges and strong consumer demand throughout the pandemic have sent inflation to its highest levels in four decades.
While countless headlines over the last year have invoked widespread concerns about inflation, not every household experiences rising prices in the same way. For example, homeowners who bought before the pandemic have been spared from spiking prices for housing costs, while remote workers have been less susceptible to rising costs for vehicles and gasoline. And amid a tight labor market and the Great Resignation, many workers have seen their wage gains outpace the rate of inflation—but for those who haven’t, rising prices have effectively given them a pay cut.
Even before the current run of inflation, many workers were already in a challenging position due to relatively slow wage growth relative to prices over the last decade. Average hourly earnings showed year-over-year growth of between 2% and 3% for most of the decade before the pandemic, falling behind the rate of growth in the CPI at several points. And over this period, higher earners—who may already be better equipped to withstand rising prices—saw their wages grow significantly faster than lower earners.
Shutterstock
Wage increases only narrowly exceeded price increases nationally over the past decade
The pandemic and rising prices over the last year have changed this picture. Early in the pandemic, year-over-year wage growth spiked to more than 7.5% and has stayed around 5% for most of the last two years, nearly twice the rate of growth over the previous decade. This was good news for workers initially, as wage growth far exceeded the rate of inflation. But with prices rising rapidly, data from March 2022 year-over-year changes in the CPI are outpacing year-over-year changes in hourly earnings by 3 percentage points.
Changes in cost of living have also affected workers differently according to geography. More than two-thirds of states saw cost of living decrease relative to the national average in the decade before the pandemic. In contrast, coastal states like Washington, Oregon, and Massachusetts led the nation in cost of living increases over the same span.
Coastal states experienced large cost of living increases over the past decade
But with wage growth in mind, rising cost of living hasn’t necessarily reduced real income for the typical worker in more expensive states. Many of the states that had faster growth in cost of living, like California and Colorado, also have experienced economic prosperity that increased wages more rapidly than in other parts of the country. The state whose workers might be best off in recent years is Utah, which saw the nation’s fastest growth in real per capita income from 2010 to 2020 at 43.1% and had the seventh-lowest change in cost of living over that span. At both the state and metro level, other locations have struggled with the opposite problem: slower increases in income alongside faster increases in cost of living. States where incomes have increased most slowly over the last decade include Alaska, Connecticut, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.
Utah had the largest increase in per capita income over the past decade
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Real Personal Income tables. To determine the locations where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation, researchers at LLC.org calculated the percentage change in real per capita income between 2010 and 2020, with lower values being ranked higher. All values shown are inflation-adjusted to 2020 dollars. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents were included. Additionally, metros were grouped into cohorts based on population size.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation.
Small and midsize metros where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation
15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +22.7%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$10,888
2020 per capita income: $58,828
2010 per capita income: $47,940
Shutterstock
14. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +22.5%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$10,161
2020 per capita income: $55,398
2010 per capita income: $45,237
Shutterstock
13. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Photo Credit: Travellaggio / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +22.4%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$14,273
2020 per capita income: $78,095
2010 per capita income: $63,822
Shutterstock
12. Kansas City, MO-KS
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +22.4%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$11,249
2020 per capita income: $61,555
2010 per capita income: $50,306
Shutterstock
11. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +21.6%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$11,232
2020 per capita income: $63,321
2010 per capita income: $52,089
Shutterstock
10. Tulsa, OK
Photo Credit: Valiik30 / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +20.4%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$10,630
2020 per capita income: $62,762
2010 per capita income: $52,132
Shutterstock
9. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
Photo Credit: Alexandr Junek Imaging / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +19.8%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$9,210
2020 per capita income: $55,652
2010 per capita income: $46,442
Shutterstock
8. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +19.7%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$10,464
2020 per capita income: $63,531
2010 per capita income: $53,067
Shutterstock
7. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +19.3%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$8,574
2020 per capita income: $52,981
2010 per capita income: $44,407
Shutterstock
6. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +17.9%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$9,105
2020 per capita income: $60,012
2010 per capita income: $50,908
Shutterstock
5. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +16.6%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$8,014
2020 per capita income: $56,419
2010 per capita income: $48,405
Shutterstock
4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +16.6%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$7,286
2020 per capita income: $51,295
2010 per capita income: $44,009
Shutterstock
3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +15.6%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$9,348
2020 per capita income: $69,115
2010 per capita income: $59,766
Shutterstock
2. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
Photo Credit: Sean_Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +14.9%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$8,523
2020 per capita income: $65,724
2010 per capita income: $57,201
Shutterstock
1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +14.1%
Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$7,417
2020 per capita income: $60,092
2010 per capita income: $52,675
Shutterstock
+1
Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.
inflation has caused Americans to change up their vacation plans. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on…
1 of 2
At the grocery store, shoppers have seen food prices increase at their fastest pace in decades. Yet the price of one hot, juicy, spit-roasted favorite hasn't budged at several top chains: rotisserie chickens.