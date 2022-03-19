John C. Ackerman: Analysis little more than propaganda

The Brennan Center for Justice released the results of a poll they conducted and an accompanying media release on Thursday, March 10. This media release generated numerous media coverage across various national media outlets.

While the topic, harassment of election officials and growing distrust of our election procedures and policies, is a discussion we should be having, the blatant partisan bias within the media release itself taints the effectiveness of the overall objective. Political rhetoric published in the media without objectivity only works to further damage public trust in our operations.

In their release, the Brennan Center for Justice states that “American democracy finds itself under assault from lies about the 2020 presidential race being 'stolen'.” While they state “how damaging the sustained attacks against them and their colleagues have been,” they focus their attention on these “sustained attacks” as beginning in 2020 rather than acknowledging the fact this began in the 2016 Presidential election and has continued since. While they look to the most current rhetoric concerning the conspiracies from the 2020 Presidential election, they overlook the 2016 Presidential election conspiracies and the connectivity between both messages.

By limiting the discussion and not acknowledging the previous discourse, they are providing nothing more than political propaganda with the goal of discrediting one political party.

Election authorities throughout the nation fought hard to combat “the Russians hacked the 2016 Presidential election” or that the Russians worked to manipulate the election for the benefit of Republicans. Some within the Democrat Party paraded this conspiracy theory to all media outlets for years. All versions of this conspiracy theory have been thoroughly dismissed at this point, yet still today many believe in them in part because of overwhelming media coverage that continued up to the November 2020 Presidential election.

Today, this same conspiracy theory has flipped political parties. Election authorities throughout the United States are now working to justify the 2020 Presidential election against allegations by some within the Republican Party with the same vigor we had to defend the 2016 Presidential election against allegations by some within the Democrat Party.

This illustration and understanding that this is a continued assault since 2016 against election authorities is the vital component missing from the Brennan Center for Justice media release. By not including this vital component of this discussion, they are turning what could be a legitimate overview of a problem we see today into a politically driven hit piece.

No honest review of the cause of distrust of our election authorities and election procedures and policies can dismiss the extensive damage done following the 2016 Presidential election that has continued by switching political alliances ever since.

While the Brennan Center for Justice can present their political opinions and promote their obvious political agenda, they must not be acknowledged as speaking for all Election Authorities or be given the status of unbiased source for statements to the media.

As the election authority for Tazewell County voters, my office has been and will continue to be open and transparent concerning our election procedures and policies. We encourage the public to come to our office and discuss with us any and all concerns you have with our Tazewell County elections.

Trust in our system has been damaged by political discourse by individuals from both political parties. And only by opening our doors, welcoming questions and discussion, and showcasing the safeguards we have in place can we as election authorities reverse this trend and improve the level of public trust.

I have the privilege and honor to work with election authorities throughout the State of Illinois, fellow Republicans and Democrats, and I have the utmost confidence that we all want to earn public trust in our offices.

John C. Ackerman is the Tazewell County Clerk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0