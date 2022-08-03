Joe Battenfeld: Massachusetts lawmakers put the ‘high’ in high school

The Massachusetts Legislature wants to keep the “high” in high school.

Lawmakers in all their infinite wisdom tucked a little noticed provision into the cannabis reform bill that would study whether to introduce medical marijuana to kids in secondary and elementary school.

The bill was hastily passed at the very end of this year’s legislative session, as usual with little public debate.

Here’s the verbatim text from section 26:

“The cannabis control commission, in consultation with the department of elementary and secondary education and the department of public health, shall conduct a study on the possession, administration and consumption of medical marijuana, as defined in chapter 941, at public or private schools in the commonwealth as it relates to students who have been issued valid registration cards pursuant to said chapter 941.”

Democrats and Republicans on the conference committee, as well as House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, all signed off on the language, which goes on to state that the “study” shall include an “examination” of policies on the possession and consumption of medical marijuana by school kids, an “analysis” of existing legal obstacles, a “survey of available methods” of consumption and storage of medical marijuana at schools, “recommendations on best practices … to ensure that students have access” to medical pot, and “recommendations on eliminating obstacles and expanding accommodations to possess, administer and consume” medical marijuana at public and private schools.

It’s a little wordy but pretty expansive and clear that this could open the door to elementary and secondary school kids consuming medical marijuana, despite well-documented potential adverse effects on children.

And it could have been worse. The Legislature left out a Senate provision to provide medical marijuana to students and prison inmates.

But unsaid in this conference committee language is that weed can actually be dangerous for underage kids, who under current law are barred from consuming recreational cannabis.

It’s now up to Gov. Charlie Baker, who has not been an enthusiastic backer of marijuana use, to sign or reject the bill or recommend amendments or changes to the bill.

It’s all part of the effort to normalize cannabis and its medicinal effects. Recreational pot and medical marijuana are all legal under current Massachusetts law.

And if you like the idea of your kids getting legally stoned in school, this bill is perfect for you.

The bill awaiting Baker’s signature also would make major alterations in the industry, creating a pool of funds for more diverse and traditionally disenfranchised marijuana operators to make it more equitable.

A whopping 15% of the state’s tax revenues from pot sales would go into the fund, which would offer grants and loans.

The bill also would increase state oversight of financial agreements between communities and the state, and open the door to on-site consumption establishments.

Baker aides say he is studying the bill but wouldn’t offer hints on what he might sign or reject.

Let’s hope he’s reading this one closely.