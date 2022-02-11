Jim and Barb Broadbear: Successfully revisiting resolutions

Since December we have seen and heard dozens of references to new year’s resolutions. Mainstream and social media follow a predictable pattern around the end of every year with content about making and keeping resolutions. As the calendar slips into the longing-for-springtime part of winter, the resolutions headlines are gone and, if we are still up to it, the hard work of behavior change is upon us. Now is the time to apply key principles of successful behavior change to improve our likelihood of success or get back on track if we’ve faltered.

Resolving to improve health is common and the massive amount of research over the last several decades provides strong evidence for effective behavior change strategies. Keep in mind that rigor and replication of research findings increases the likelihood a strategy will work but does not guarantee it. The evidence can point us in the direction of strategies likely to produce success. Among the many, here are two: clear-eyed acceptance and be ruthless with your environment.

Clear-eyed acceptance: The psychologist Carl Rogers wrote, “The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.” Rogers was a pioneer of humanistic psychology, the branch that evolved beyond Freudian psychoanalysis and Skinnerian behaviorism to focus on human potential and helping people pursue it. A premise of the approach is that we disconnect from our potential for a variety of reasons and honestly acknowledging our situation and accepting it – most significantly how we are limiting ourselves – is an essential precursor to successful behavior change. This is a tandem strategy combining honest self-assessment with acceptance.

Self-assessment is challenging because the inner critic can be loud and unhelpful. To turn a resolution into a new way of behaving, self-criticism needs to be crowded out with a new mindset. This begins by testing the importance of the resolution. Make sure it is very important by asking yourself this question. What is one thing, if I started doing today, would have a profound and positive impact on my life? Answer it honestly with whatever comes to mind right away. Is your answer consistent with your resolution? If so, great. You have identified something that really matters. If not, find a different resolution because it just does not matter enough to persist in the hard work of behavior change.

Importance focuses our attention and persistence. If it really matters, it gets done. We don’t shirk important responsibilities. That just isn’t acceptable. This is the outcome of clear-eyed acceptance. This mindset ripples in positive ways. It quiets the inner critic, shushing the nasty incapable and unworthy thoughts. It offers clarity. It bolsters our ability to delay gratification and embrace discomfort – two critically important strengths necessary for behavior change. At the same time, it heightens our perception of the good our new positive behavior provides. Acceptance and importance also help us deal with the disruption our new behavior causes to those we care about. Even better, it may enlist them in our support. With this mindset, the next strategy is very useful.

Be ruthless with your environment: Some of the greatest impediments to successful behavior change and goal attainment are the obstacles that get in the way. Distractions and time wasters in our environment increase the struggle to stay connected and committed to the hard work of behavior change. Prepare your environment to make it as easy as possible to perform your new positive behavior. Obvious examples are abundant. To eat healthier, don’t have unhealthy foods in the fridge or panty. To exercise, set your workout clothes out the night before. To save money, automatically have it deposited from your pay. Those are examples of the low hanging fruit – the easy to make changes to your environment.

Ruthlessness goes deeper. Appraise your environment for distractions and interrupters to be eliminated. These come in the form of people, stuff, and tech. The buddies you go out with or the co-worker who regularly offers you Ted Lasso-style unhealthy treats. Cut them off. Do it gently and lovingly of course but make it very clear that you have something more important to do. Don’t worry. They will likely come alongside you. If not, you’ll find new people who share your new ways of being. Adding new supportive relationships is very helpful.

The stuff in our lives need to serve our resolution visibly and meaningfully. The ways we work, eat, exercise, and relate are powerfully influenced by our surroundings. It may not be feasible to make drastic changes such as changing jobs or moving into a new home, but we can maximize the effectiveness of our spaces. The simple rule is if it serves your resolution make sure it is easily available. Even better if it is also visible.

Move the recliner to the basement and put the treadmill in its place. Replace the picture on the wall with a whiteboard used to track your behavior. These seemingly radical changes in your stuff aren’t permanent. Make them so you can perform up to your resolution until it becomes a genuine habit.

We could simply say kill your phone but that’s not realistic. However, firmly and finally, put yourself in charge of your phone and not the other way around. Set up and use your phone to support and enable your new positive behavior. Make it a tool that reminds, affirms, tracks, and rewards you. Get rid of time sucking, mind numbing features. All of them. You can still enjoy a game or fun app but move it to your computer or tablet. Your phone is too ingrained and too much a part of you. Decide in the future if you want them back once your new behavior is rooted. For now, think of your phone as a tool that will only provide you with essential communications and features that will help you change. That’s it. Be ruthless with your phone.

An amazing thing happens when we get clear-eyed acceptance and are ruthless with our environment. We literally start to see our environment differently. We create the focused energy to get important things done. We make these changes and the changes remake us.

Jim Broadbear is Professor in the Department of Health Sciences as Illinois State University. Barb Broadbear is Assistant Professor in the School of Exercise Science and Sport at Millikin University

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0