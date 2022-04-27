 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Jay Ambrose: The new way of getting everything wrong

  • 0
Cities Where Residents Had to Spend Stimulus Checks to Get By

Photo Credit: Evgenia Parajanian / Shutterstock

The U.S. economy today is in far better shape than it was at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, GDP growth is up significantly, and many workers—especially lower earners—have seen a boost in wages, though the effect of this has been tempered by recent inflation.

Two years ago, the new pandemic and ensuing economic effects created much more uncertainty and fear in the economy, with spiking unemployment and entire sectors of the economy shutting down. In response, the federal government stepped in with unprecedented levels of financial relief to U.S. households and the economy in three major stimulus packages passed in 2020 and 2021.

One of the signature components of Congress’s economic relief efforts was a series of Economic Impact Payments made to U.S. households. Payment amounts and eligibility varied in each package, but most lower and middle income households received $3,200 per adult across the three payouts, with more for households with dependents. These payments were included to help households deal with lost jobs or wages as a result of COVID-related disruptions, and to help stimulate demand in the economy at a time when many industries were struggling.

U.S. Census survey data from July 2020, just a few months after the initial round of payments from the CARES Act, showed that the payments were a significant help to many households in covering regular living expenses. More than 60% of U.S. adults—more than 150 million people—used their stimulus checks to cover living expenses, far more than the share who paid off debt or simply saved the money. Given that much of the economy was shut down in the spring and early summer of 2020 and unemployment was still at historic highs, the additional relief from the federal government provided much-needed support for families who would have struggled to make ends meet otherwise.

 Shutterstock

Compassion is so, so important if civilization is to rise to the heights most of us wish for, but compassion without wisdom can produce Karl Marx communism. “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs,” the historical figure said by way of summation in 1875, and what we actually have seen in this fraudulent, dehumanizing economic system is “from each according to tyrannical orders and to each according to whether there is any food available.”

If that’s an understatement, not taking account of millions of deaths, I apologize, but many recent, progressive, mostly Democratic miscalculations have likewise done less to produce a brave, new world than to pulverize the innocent. Consider free, often unneeded, $1,400 stimulus checks passed out nationally to help individuals and to excite a COVID-recovering economy when the chief consequence instead has been to increase demand when supply is diminished. Even President Joe Biden has agreed that this particular utopian dream evolved into an inflationary nightmare.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as a living example of intellectual imbalance, profound falls and long-term governmental limping, wants 16-year-olds to be allowed to vote nationally, maybe an ego boost for the unqualified as well as an electoral boost for leftists. Imagination invites all kinds of possibilities, such as more support for a nationally mandated $15-an-hour minimum wage helping teenagers that would likely result in 1 million people losing their jobs, for starters. Each business is different (some with great profits, some with next to no profits), just as each state is its own thing (some would suffer under such a law) and workers come from different circumstances (some the second or third wage earner in a household and some maybe likely to get a quick promotion).

Transgender and gay folks are more and more accepted in modern society, and that’s a good: less bullying, less cruelty, more open-minded courtesy. But biological men are superior athletes on average to biological women, and it is not OK when one is especially talented and, as a transgender woman, gets in contests with fiercely competitive, hard-working, devoted biological women and cheats them out of victories they deserve. It is putting self before fair play and showing contempt for the sex with which the person now identifies.

One of the most outlandish mishaps during our engagement with the pandemic was keeping schools closed for too long. The point was to save students from COVID infection when we knew that was not much of a threat especially for the younger students and that they would also likely be quick to recover. Experts say they could suffer psychologically and intellectually for years, maybe for the rest of their lives. Thanks, teachers unions.

Climate change is a real problem that we are going to be less capable of handling because of disruption of our fossil fuel production here at home. That handy source will be needed to enable us to have the money necessary for improved technology and decent living conditions with less dependence on untrustworthy international connivers taking advantage of our stupidities.

We ought to keep in mind that we were not affording adequate medical care for veterans until we started having private hospitals and health care providers do more. Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders was initially furious.

The Biden administration plans to reduce the overweight student loan burden from imprudent students who knew what they were doing when they took the money to often attend schools with unbelievably high tuition as well as nice reputations. Those paying them off through taxes will include responsible students who did not receive loans and went to less expensive, less prestigious schools that they could afford if they also worked at tough jobs at the same time. It can be more complicated than that, but it’s not right.

The denied progressive formula: From each according to politics and ideological misconceptions, and to each according to what’s dishonorable.

+1 
Jay Ambrose

Jay Ambrose
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News