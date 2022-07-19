Jay Ambrose: The contraceptive answer to the abortion debate

Tune in to leftists much? You might try E. J. Dionne of The Washington Post, a columnist who recently repeated the mantra that “the abrupt fall” of Roe v. Wade “would endanger the lives of women and place a particular burden on the least privileged among us.” Not really. We’re going to have a contraceptive revolution that will give us all smiles.

The Supreme Court’s erasing of the 50-year embarrassment of Roe v. Wade could actually lead us to the most reliable and available contraceptives we have ever had. The use could be widespread like never before, as indicated by Wisp pharmacy that saw online sales of emergency contraceptives go up by 3,000 percent shortly after the ruling. We may say goodbye to unintended pregnancies and something else: Except in extreme circumstances, there may be no more killings of tens of millions of unborn babies with no control over their own bodies.

The ruling did not say that’s it, no more abortions anyplace. It democratically left the rules up to state legislatures, just as Roe v. Wade itself did in the case of fetuses that can live outside the womb. Not a few states have already been outlawing abortions they previously couldn’t touch. Question: If a woman says she will absolutely not give birth if impregnated, how does she get past these new laws?

Does she plot with doctors to break the law? Does she spend bunches of money to travel long distances to a legal exterminating clinic, a gloomy, expensive outing that is not going to work for everyone? How about preventing pregnancy? Will she quit having sex? Uh, doubtful. I therefore get back to my point: The best way to preserve sex without pregnancy are contraceptives not exactly new on the scene.

They have been used for literally hundreds of years to keep the sperm away from the eggs. Men sometimes take on the responsibility with the only choice being condoms, which oftentimes work but not always. With endless side effects, women have far more options. The two favorites are pills of varied reliability and IUDs that can stay implanted for long periods and work beautifully.

Among the problems are that, when sex takes place, the contraceptives are forgotten, sometimes they fail and there are those males and females who just take their chances. Acquiring contraceptives can also be difficult. But all of this and more is on its way to solutions, such as allowing over-the-counter sales, technical innovations and providing additional guidance. One shining example has been pregnancies declining as a result of educating teenage girls more on sex.

Yes, there are people who object to contraception and other factors making sex into something it should not be. This is a cultural issue of the ages and the far distant future. A way to have the babies without being responsible for them later is adoption, and that can be joyous. At the moment, pills are beginning to serve as an easy way to have an abortion and we do not know where that is going. There is talk about the Supreme Court forbidding contraception, but the court majority has no such urge.

The most disgusting elements in the post-Roe debate have been leftist protests with Jan. 6 imitators trying to intimidate justices. Democratic politicians are contriving to seriously damage our democratic republic, such as by refashioning the Supreme Court to suit their politics. What both left and right should fight are any laws that would prevent abortions in such extreme situations as the mother’s life being in danger or failures to afford the mothers the care and attention they deserve.