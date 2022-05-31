Jay Ambrose: Rebuild the family to stop school shootings

Who are they? Who are these boys, these teenagers who viciously kill innocent school acquaintances or maybe unknown children, each victim special in his or her own way, all of them loving and adored?
Think of the bright eyes the parents will never see again, the laughs they will never hear again. Think of the astonished horror endured by 19 youngsters and two teachers in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school as bullets left punctured, bloody bodies where the majesty of life used to rule.
That was just one of 27 school shootings this year on top of 34 last year, and there is a lot to understand if we are to overcome this evil in a shrunken society. One place to start is with the shooters and what’s welcoming is that all kinds of organizations, governmental and otherwise, have deeply explored their backgrounds, their personalities, their anger and their hatred. Many have arrived at similar explanations for these soulless Americans, and a big one is the raggedy families that produced them.
It’s an atrociously neglected subject in America today that families are disastrously falling apart in huge numbers, that one parent (usually the father) gets lost and the other faces fierce demands that are hard for even two to satisfy. Sometimes things can work out OK, but fatherless children are more likely to drop out of high school, commit crimes, kill themselves and go jobless. The worst households are often dysfunctional to the point that children are not trained but ignored, rejected and abused. Their guidance is left to TV, video games and cell phones, and if the father and mother ever live together again, they may do more hitting than kissing.
A missing father can mean missing lessons in masculinity for the boy, less security, less self-respect, it is said, and this is common for shooters. Researchers say that, when shooters go to school, the door is often open for bullies to harass them as ever more withdrawn tear-soaked, womanish wimps. Girls don’t like them and they become resentful. They get depressed, suicidal, more given to guns, drugs and threats, infuriated to the point of explosion. They almost always say they are going to kill people they may not even know before they kill them in supposedly brave, masculine acts.
The 18-year-old Texas killer, Salvador Ramos, never knew his father. He did know his grandfather, who was a convicted felon. He and his mother had fights, according to her boyfriend. Bullies had at him in school because of a speech impediment. He was a disliked lone wolf with a fetish for guns and once told someone he cut his face up for the fun of it. His grandmother owned the house he and his mother lived in and was planning to take it away because of the mother’s drug problems. Ramos moved in with the grandmother, had arguments with her about dropping out of high school and shot her in the face before he conducted the massacre he briefly advertised online.
We all need to cry for these lost lives, for the parents, for all of those out there wondering if this could happen to them, something like 60 percent of teachers nationally, according to a poll. We must strive for safety and for the mental health of those who have witnessed these shootings and those who might commit more of them. The good news is that all kinds of alert organizations, public and private, are trying to come up with meaningful solutions, and no doubt they will on some level or the other.
But the final answer, which could take a long, long time, is pretty much up to nearly all of us helping to rebuild the family in this country, fighting for morale, for growth in goodness and love, restoring certain old norms and getting off the path to civilizational destruction.
Watch Now: Hacks to reduce your screen time, and more videos to improve your life
Check out these five hacks to help reduce your screen time, how to talk to your kids about school shootings, and more videos to improve your life.
Experts at McGill University in Canada have published a list of the best ways to reduce your phone screen time.
Unfortunately, gun violence and school shootings are topics that parents can’t avoid discussing with kids. Here are some tips on how to have a…
As more and more of daily life moves to online, you might be wondering if you should be banking virtually too. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has s…
If you feel like you’ve been throwing out your sponges, you may need to make some changes to how you use them. Here are some tips on how to ge…
Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge has tips on how to save on a family vacation.
Certain things are worth spending money on, here’s a quick list for you! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
As the weather gets warmer, many people are taking the opportunity to cook and eat outside. Here are three common barbecue mistakes that you s…
Here are four ways yoga and massage can aid in recovery from inflammation.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why you may feel sick after working out and what you can do to avoid that.
Here’s a refresher of helpful hints to optimize your job prospects. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
The U.S. government is holding onto billions of dollars worth of unclaimed assets. With 1 in 10 people missing money or property, some of it c…
Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. speaktojay@aol.com