There appear to be two types of people in the world when it comes to waking up/getting up from bed in the morning.

I have learned over the years that unless I get up right when the alarm goes off, and instead lie there for “just a few minutes,” this turns into way longer than a few minutes. I am talking up to several hours longer. It tends to be a problem when I have to be somewhere like work, or other obligations. Thus, my learned behavior is to be up and OUT of bed at the alarm, and I set it precisely for the time I need to be awakened.

The other type of person is my wife. Her preferred method of waking up is setting the alarm for “up to an hour” before she actually needs to get up, so she can wake up “gradually.” Thank goodness she can be a light sleeper at times, and will frequently wake up before the alarm sounds and turn it off before it rings. Because nothing sets the morning mood quicker than learning after one is up and moving that you just missed an extra hour of sleep.

But wait, there’s more. No really, it actually is more.

Since she knows she is a slow mover in the morning, she has added even more extra time by setting the clock ahead by about 15 minutes, all in the effort to trick herself into thinking she needs to start moving faster or she will be late for whatever she is getting up for.

But that is not every trick in the book. There is another clock in the bathroom, so we can keep track of the time there as well. In a perfect world, this may seem clever and a reasonable solution to a potential problem.

Except that clock is also set ahead. Even farther ahead than the bedroom alarm clock. On nights when my phone is downstairs charging and I wake up and check the time, I can have only the most general notion of what time it really is. Going downstairs doesn’t help much, in that the clock on the microwave slowly loses time compared to the clock in the stove. The clock in my man cave goes through batteries like a newborn through diapers, so sometimes the clock is only correct two times a day.

But the real fun happens about once or twice a year.

On the rare times we lose power, or when the time changes for daylight saving time, I try to be helpful and set the time in all the different clocks we have around the house. Being the practical sort, I set them all to the correct time. Correct as in accurate.

It usually occurs to the spouse about one to two days later when she figures out why she suddenly has been running late for things. Time is then surreptitiously changed. I only feel the change in the space/time continuum when I turn in for the night and it is 20 to 45 minutes later than I think.

Ooops. No. Just spouse-time.

