The new phrase "revenge travel" accurately describes the concept of participating in extra traveling this past year due to being unable to travel the last couple of years. This describes the travel adventures of my wife and I last year.

We are not normally beach people, but we have dipped our toes in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, plus the Gulf of Mexico, in three different trips this past year. Well, to be clear, my toes only experienced the Pacific Ocean after racing along the sand to pick up my daughter’s smartphone and other electronic devices, plus her shoes, before a wave overwhelmed her belongings, thus filling my shoes with ocean water. Understanding the concept of a rising tide is still a work in progress with her.

With two weddings and a convention, none of the locations were actually selected by us, but we took advantage of these trips to make them into longer vacations. We like to explore the touristy and obscure places and check off some of our bucket list items.

We started by staying one night in the town of Normal. It is a place where both my wife and I grew up, and as such, it is nice to return to normal once in a while.

On our travel east, we ended up on a rainy night staying in Hurricane, West Virginia. The next day we got up and drove to Tornado, West Virginia, but didn’t stay because it was too windy.

We were staying in Norfolk, Virginia (Virginia being named after the first English Queen Elizabeth, the so-called "Virgin Queen"), when news broke of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It is notable in that in England, the Duke of Norfolk is responsible for planning royal coronations and funerals. We made sure we didn’t go see the Charles River during this trip.

On the other side of the continent, we spent a few days in Forks, Washington, just outside Olympic National Park. Famous for being the setting of a young adult series of books and movies, my main takeaway is that when we ordered some takeaway food they neglected to send along any forks to eat with. Perhaps they just assumed everyone already has enough forks. Or maybe it was just a big "fork you" to the tourists.

For many years I have thought it would be nice to see the Minnesota Twins in their spring training home of Fort Myers, Florida. This year it was going to happen: The wedding was in Florida in February. The Twins were scheduled to play the day we were to be in Fort Meyers, until the lockout happened. No baseball. On the plus side, the Edison-Ford estate complex was an interesting diversion. Was it just a coincidence that in our hotel room there were two lightbulbs that needed to be replaced?

As we drove over the bridge from the mainland to Sanibel Island, I remember having the discussion about what would ever happen to the islanders if the bridge collapsed. Sorry, Floridians, I didn’t mean to bring you bad ju-ju.

Revenge travel, indeed.

