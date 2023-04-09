I have an electrical issue.

Actually, I believe my house, more specifically, my kitchen light, has an electrical problem. It seems that two times a year, in the spring and fall when the weather turns, my kitchen light fixture gets tetchy. There are five light sockets on this fixture, each with a lightbulb. Within about a month’s time, a lightbulb will burn out, one at a time, in a random fashion. I figure I go through about seven to 10 lightbulbs a year just in this one light fixture.

Now, I know this light is the most used light fixture in the house. Just like almost every house in America, the kitchen is the most used space in a house. It's not just dedicated for eating, but the table beneath the light is used for gatherings of family or friends, crafts, hobbies, homework, games, and to be on the laptop computer. The light is on almost more than it is off. So this may contribute to the higher burnout rate of the bulbs.

But still. Ten lightbulbs a year (maybe more!) is a lot. It is also not just this particular light fixture. We replaced an earlier light fixture a few years ago. It, too, went through a lot of bulbs, although they were the bigger round bulbs that were even more costly. So I am guessing it is an electrical problem rather than a light fixture problem.

If you ever watched the Tim Allen sitcom "Last Man Standing," one particular episode’s plot centered around the characters searching for some of the incandescent light bulbs after they ran out. This took place soon after the government had decreed that it was illegal to produce, make and sell the regular lightbulbs we all grew up with and are used to. This law was implemented in the mid-2010s, and like many laws, came with some unintended consequences. Namely, it spurred huge sales of 60-, 75- and 100-watt lightbulbs by some people who realized what was coming down the pike. Some people devoted significant space in their homes to store boxes of lightbulbs to be used for years on end.

Like me. I am a lightbulb hoarder. I purchased what I thought was enough lightbulbs of a variety of wattages, to last me nearly the rest of my life. This was based on two things: an estimate of how many lightbulbs we typically go through in a year, plus how much space my wife allowed me to store many, many boxes of lightbulbs.

I was teaching college at the time, and I warned my students of what was coming. Most of them didn’t quite believe me when the new law was discussed in class, unless another student would verify I was correct. It became a source of endless amusement for my students — until the time came when the bulbs where no longer in the stores.

In the TV show, the now-illegal lightbulbs were referred to in code when the characters attempted to purchase some on the black market. The code word for illegal lightbulbs: strawberries.

In the last couple of years, alarmed at the high burnout rate of my bulbs, I took inventory of my stash and realized my lifetime supply was shrinking faster than anticipated. I was going to have to modify my usage, or die quicker than I wanted.

I chose to try and modify my usage. I decided not to do the obvious responsible thing and call an electrician to see if this is a problem that can be fixed, but instead I have decided that when one or two bulbs burn out, we don’t replace them right away. We can see just fine with three lightbulbs instead of the five. Only if I know, or suspect, that we are having company do we replace the dead bulbs. Otherwise, it is just a little "atmosphere" in the dimmer kitchen at times.

I do draw the line at anything less than three working bulbs. That’s when it changes from romantic atmosphere to “I can’t see my food” when I am eating.

